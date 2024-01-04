NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 results: Powell’s live review of Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay for the IWGP Global Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 18”

January 4, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome

Streamed live on New Japan World

The New Japan World Roku app was a mess to start (at least on my end) with some connection issues and then the English language channel using Japanese commentary to start. The English audio feed started working during the pre-show match, so hopefully things will be smooth going forward.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Pre-Show

Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton were on English commentary.

1. The Ranbo match. Tiger Hattori was the in-ring referee. The entrants (in order) were Chase Owens, Great O Khan, Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Jeff Cobb, Henare, Tomohiro Ishii, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, Yujiro Takahashi, Master Wato, Yoh, Sho, Fujita Jr. Hayato, Taiji Ishimori, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Douki, Toru Yano, Takashi Iizuka, and Taichi.

Great O Khan, Yoh, Taiji Ishimori, and Toru Yano were the four winners of the Ranbo.

Powell’s POV: The four winners will meet at Friday’s New Year Dash event for the King of Pro Wrestling Championship. I’m not a fan of battle royals that end with multiple winners to set up future matches. They could give fans a battle royal winner and still go with the final four the next night. Takashi Iizuka’s return was the most over thing in the match and the fans loved his iron glove gimmick. Also, I have been keeping up with NJPW through Chris Vetter’s reviews. Given the amount of North American pro wrestling that I cover, I simply haven’t had time to watch NJPW. I am looking forward to the show, but forgive me if some things sail over my head. I’m going light on the match descriptions, but I will hit on the finish and provide my regular POV commentary.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Main Card

A video package opened the show with the narrator speaking in Japanese while running through the show’s lineup… Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton, and Rocky Romero were on commentary…

1. Drilla Moloney and Clark Conners vs. Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles. Akira opened a coffin on the stage that TJP emerged from as part of their entrance. TJP wore a spooky mask throughout the match. Moloney was busted open early (the screen froze and I had to reboot, so I’m not sure what caused it). Akira and TJP performed a double knee strike on Moloney, which led to the pin…

Francesco Akira and TJP defeated Drilla Moloney and Clark Conners to win the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: This was a solid show opening tag team match. That said, I felt bad for the broadcast team having to act disturbed by TJP’s mask. At least Charlton maintained his credibility by saying it was just a mortal man underneath it.

2. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW TV Title.