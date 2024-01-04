ROH on HonorClub coverage, Impact Wrestling, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Jim Powers, Derrick Dukes, Reno, Chris Kanyon, La Parka II

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Shhhhh. I’m trying to sleep after covering Wrestle Kingdom overnight.

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The episode features “a special look back at TNA Wrestling.” John Moore’s reviews are normally available on Fridays along with my Impact audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). We will resume our coverage once show show features first-run meaningful content.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown was a “best of” edition so we did not run a post show poll. It was another A+ edition in my book because I was able to watch a murder porn documentary with my girlfriend! The Smackdown post show poll will return on Friday night after the New Year’s Revolution edition.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the leading vote recipient in our post show poll with 62 percent. B finished seconds with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade for the show that featured The Rock’s surprise appearance and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Powers (James Manley) is 66.

-Derrick Dukes is 60.

-Reno (Richard Cornell) is 56.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Christopher Klucsarits) was born on January 4, 1970. He took his own life following a long battle with bipolar disorder on April 2, 2010.

-The late La Parka II (Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza) was born on January 4, 1966. He died on January 11, 2020 due to injuries suffered in the ring.