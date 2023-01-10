NXT New Year’s Evil live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Col. DeBeers, Jerry Estrada, Negro Casas, Buff Bagwell, Donovan Morgan, Tamina Snuka, Pez Whatley, Brian Lawler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the New Year’s Evil theme and is headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority C grade from 31 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Colonel DeBeers (Edward Wiskoski) is 78.

-Jerry Estrada is 65.

-Negro Casas (José Casas Ruiz) is 63.

-Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is 53.

-Donovan Morgan (Andrew Vassos) is 47.

-Tamina Snuka (Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu) is 45.

-The late Pez Whatley (Pezavan Whatley) was born on January 10, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on January 18, 2005.

-The late Brian Lawler was born on January 10, 1972. Lawler died on July 29, 2018.