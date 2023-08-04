AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Brawl (filmed at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville)

-Keith Lee, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

-Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

-Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in action

Powell’s POV: Most of Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are available on delay rather than live. We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.