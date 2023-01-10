What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

January 10, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Athena vs. Marina Shafir for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

-The Voros Twins vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

-Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante

-Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe, and Caleb Teninty

-Steve Migs vs. Jake Hager

-Teal Piper and Kel vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.