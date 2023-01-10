AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Athena vs. Marina Shafir for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

-The Voros Twins vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

-Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante

-Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe, and Caleb Teninty

-Steve Migs vs. Jake Hager

-Teal Piper and Kel vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.