AEW Revolution poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 56 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent.

-75 percent of our voters selected MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a sixty-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship as the best match of the night. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews for the AEW Trios Titles finished a distant second with 11 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave AEW Revolution A- grades. The 2022 Revolution received a majority A grade from 62 percent of the voters, the 2021 Revolution received a majority B grade vote from 39 percent of the voters, and the inaugural Revolution in 2020 received a majority A grade from 66 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.