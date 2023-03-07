3/7 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the Roadblock themed edition with Shawn Michaels on the Grayson Waller Effect, Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Title, Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin, Bron Breakker and The Creeds vs. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher, Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a jailhouse street fight

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Roadblock

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired March 7, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The show started off with a “Tiffany’s Epiphanies” segment where Tiffany Stratton ran through her thoughts on the NXT Roadblock card. During her preview, she talked about how she’s coming for the NXT Women’s Title at the Mania Weekend show in Downtown LA…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the Jailhouse Streetfight match aired. The rules graphic noted that it’s a No-DQ match where you can only win by locking your opponent in a jail cell. The “jail cell” is one of the shark cages they use for WarGames. Dijak made his entrance with a police baton. A picture was shown of Dijak’s dislocated finger from his match against Wes Lee…

1. Tony D’Angelo (w/Channing Lorenzo) vs. Dijak in a Jailhouse Street Fight. Dijak tried to hit Tony with the baton, but Tony was good as pressuring Dijak with boy blows and a Belly to Belly Suplex. Tony had managed to get Dijak in the cell, but Dijak escaped after giving Tony a throat punch. Tony was put in the cage, and he also escaped by punching his opponent in the throat. Dijak fought off Tony and Stacks. Dijak hit Tony with a sitout chokeslam.

Dijak tossed a bunch of chairs in the ring and pummeled Tony with one of them. Dijak buried Tony in chairs. Tony quickly recovered and hit Dijak with a Super Belly to Belly Suplex. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Dijak gave Tony a Judas Effect which put him on a table (which almost broke). Dijak hit Tony with an impressive slingshot elbow drop from the ring. Tony got put in the cell. Dijak almost got it closed, but he escaped after twisting Dijak’s dislocated finger. D’Angelo hit Dijak with a Book End. D’Angelo put Dijak in the cell, but Dijak put Stack’s face at the entrance and dared D’Angelo to slam it. Tony hesitated and was shoved away.

Stacks was tossed over the barricade. D’Angelo fired up and manhandled Dijak with suplexes and chair shots. D’Angelo tried to toss Dijak in the cell, but he was low blowed by a mule kick by Dijak. Dijak hit D’Angelo with Feast Your Eyes. Tony was dragged in the cell. Dijak slammed the door, but Stacks blocked it with his ribs. Dijak hit Stacks with Feast Your Eyes.

Tony found a crowbar and went to town on Dijak with it. Tony got Dijak in the cell and slammed the door shut for the win.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Dijak in a Jailhouse Street Fight in 11:11.

John’s Thoughts: A fun gimmick match. NXT is doing a good job with some of these “experimental” matches. This was also Tony D’Angelo’s best match since returning from injury. It was up there in quality with his matches against Pete “Butch” Dunne from early in the 2.0 era. Yes, his face turn has felt uninspired, but he really won the crowd over here with the fire he showed during is comeback sequences. Dude’s also very strong. WWE really has a blue chipper with Tony, I just hope he doesn’t get dragged down with his generic mob boss gimmick.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Roxanne Perez about her thoughts on facing Meiko Satomura later. Roxanne said she’s anxious. Perez noted that Meiko beat her a few months ago and she’s been busting her ass to make the result of this rematch different. She talked about pushing past her physical limits. She said this isn’t her first title defense, but her most important. She said she wants to make it to Mania weekend as well as beat a living legend. Perez reiterated that she’s nervous and anxious, but she’s going to do every thing she can to keep the championship…

Pretty Deadly and Gallus were shown heading to the ring from different parts of the Performance Center…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not the world’s most groundbreaking promo, but a much improved promo from Roxanne there. As I noted when she was doing guest commentary, she’s amazing in the ring, but promos are her weak point. She showed a lot of improvement in her interview with McKenzie. Hopefully we see more of this from Roxanne. Practice makes perfect.

Kiana James was in her office with her busty secretary. Josh Briggs showed up, impressed by Kiana’s new office. Briggs brought up Fallon and Brooks being his family. Kiana said Brooks happiness is her happiness. Brooks said Brooks has been off since Valentines. Josh assumed the flowers on the desk was a gift from Brooks, but Kiana quickly snatched away the “From” card before Briggs could read it (oh no!). James said she appreciates Josh looking out for a friend and she’ll give Brooks a call for a make up date. Briggs was happy and left the office…

NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang were in the ring in street clothes. Gallus called out Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince appeared from the crow’s nest. Kit called Galllus ugly and disgusting. Mark said this was supposed to be a face-to-face. Kit said he can see their faces, so it counts. Prince said Pretty Deadly want the tag team titles. Prince said they almost got the titles back a few months again, but Gallus showed up to ruin their lives.

Wolfgang said that Gallus is always down for a fight. Mark said he’ll lay out a deal for Pretty Deadly. Mark laid down the tag titles and said “come and take them”. Prince and Wilson fired up and said they’re down for a fight. Gallus claimed to not fight. Wolfgang pulled the ropes to slingshot Pretty Deadly in the ring. Gallus tossed around Pretty Deadly which sent them into retreat. Gallus stood tall to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A paint-by-numbers segment that really didn’t progress anything. Gallus are still a bit rough in terms of live promos, and they haven’t really sold them as babyfaces (I can see the crowd turning on them in favor of the more entertaining Pretty Deadly). They do a lot better in pre-tape skits though so it might be good to focus on those to present Gallus before going with the live promos.

A Lyra Valkyria backstage promo aired. She talked about how she’s here to seek battle. She said her eyes are on the NXT Women’s Championship. She noted she challenged Meiko for the Women’s title at NXT UK, but the result would be different if she faces her now. She said she’d also be honored to fight Roxanne Perez…

Bron Breakker and the Diamond Mine stable made their entrances…[c]

An Ilja Dragunov promo aired. Ilja said the eyes are windows to the soul and JD McDonagh has no soul. Ilja noted that JD finds serenity by breaking bones. He said JD will not break him. Ilja said that JD will not break him. Ilja finished his promo by saying something in Russian that sounded angry (Ah, they should have subtitled that)…

New NXT Signee and former New Japan wrestler Dragon Lee was shown in the crowd. So far, they’re calling him Dragon Lee…

Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher made their entrances to Indus Sher’s theme (I honestly would have had them come out to Jinder’s very cool theme). Both teams brawled before the bell with Veer and Breakker finally getting each other in the ring…

2. Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. “Indus Sher” Veer Mahan, Sanga, and Jinder Mahal. Veer had the advantage early on, but Breakker came back with a shoulder tackle. Julius tagged in and hit Veer with a Belly to Belly suplex. Brutus tagged in. Julius gave Brutus a Gutwrench Suplex on top of Veer. Brutus got a two count. Jinder tagged in.

Brutus reversed Jinder’s suplex with a suplex of his own. Sanga and Breakker tagged in. Sanga no sold gut punches and tossed Breakker into the corner. Breakker came back with a chest tackle to send Sanga to ringside. The Creeds tossed Jinder and Veer to ringside. The babyface team hit the heels with stereo cannonball dives to ringside. the show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Sanga gave Julius a high angle hip toss. Jinder tagged in and missed a leg drop. Carmelo Hayes joined the commentary table. Jinder hit Julius with a running knee strike. Jinder put Julius in a camel clutch. Breakker trash talked Jinder, sounding like his Uncle Scott. Julius managed to escape. Veer and Brutus tagged in. Brutus gave all three opponents hammerfist smashes. Sanga hit Brutus with a hip strike.

Sanga tagged in and tossed Brutus into Breakker to drop him from the apron. Brutus hit Sanga with a tuck tackle and suplex. Brutus hit Sanga with a senton. Julius tagged in and hit Sanga with a 450 splash. Veer broke up the pin. Sanga escaped the corner by dropping all three opponents. Veer tagged in and hit Julius with an assisted elbow drop. Breakker broke up Veer’s pin. Sanga hit Julius with a chokeslam. Veer hit Julius with a stiff lariat for a two count.

Both teams regrouped in the center of the ring and traded blows. Breakker hit Jinder with a spear. Breakker followed up with a spear on Sanga. Veer hit Breakker with a Yakuza Kick. Julius put Veer in the Electric Chair Position. The Creeds hit Veer with a Doomsday Brutus Ball to give Brutus the win.

Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Bron Breakker defeated Veer Mahan, Sanga, and Jinder Mahal via pinfall in 11:14.

Grayson Waller was shown heading to the ring from backstage. The camera cut to the gorilla position where Matt Bloom asked Shawn Michaels if he really wants to do this. Shawn said he’s not sure, but he’s got this…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An extremely fun brawl between a bunch of buff men. It’s always fun seeing the Creeds and Indus Sher clash because they lead to some awesome hoss fights. The Creeds are throwing out some of their innovative high flying moves. Julius’s 450 in particular looked clean. Glad to see them not go out of their way to overprotect Indus Sher here. Pro wrestling has too many distraction finishes. My guess is with both teams having one win a piece, this is going to lead to a gimmick rubber match between Indus Sher and The Creeds.

A sponsored recap aired, recapping the breakup of the Toxic Attraction tag team…