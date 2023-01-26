Impact Wrestling selling season pass ticket packages for Chicago events, including Bound For Glory

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Thursday announce a “season pass” ticket package for upcoming events in Chicago, Illinois.

IMPACT Wrestling presents its inaugural “Season Pass” for three high-profile, multi-day events scheduled for this year in Chicago, including the showcase event of 2023: Bound For Glory, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view.

The “Season Pass” gives fans the chance to buy tickets to all three Chicago shows at once – and the first crack at BFG tickets. The “Season Pass” includes exclusive perks only available to “Season Pass” buyers – and the perks will be available during the BFG weekend.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Chicago schedule is truly a home run, with all shows originating from Cicero Stadium:

April 28-29: Spring Slugfest

July 28-29: Chicago Heat

October 21-22: Bound For Glory

The “Season Pass” will be available, starting at 10am EST on Friday, January 27, and it will include all ticket levels. To purchase the “Season Pass” for Chicago, go to: impactwrestling.com.

The IMPACT Wrestling roster is led by reigning World Champion Josh Alexander and reigning Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, along with X Division Champion Trey Miguel, World Tag Team Champions, the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley), as well as Director of Authority Santino Marella, Frankie Kazarian, Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Moose, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo, among others.

Powell’s POV: I like the approach that Impact is taking for its Chicago shows, as it’s convenient for fans and also good for the company to bundle these events.