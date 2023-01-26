MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s Pro Wrestling TV show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Sam Adonis vs. Johnny Patch

-Yamato in action

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).