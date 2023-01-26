Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin in a Golden Six Shooter for a shot at the Impact World Championship at No Surrender

-Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and a partner for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson for the X Division Championship

-Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Sheldon Jean

-Kushida and Kevin Knight vs. Jason Hotch and John Skyler

Powell’s POV: Director of Authority Santino Marella will choose Shaw’s partner. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on “The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Zicky Dice vs. Carlie Bravo. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).