WWE Raw in Winnipeg (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Bob Backlund, Kofi Kingston, Johnny Gargano, Jim Brunzell, Jeff Farmer, Spike Dudley, Bobby Eaton, Buddy Landel, Eddie Gilbert, Brian Adams, Lance Cade, Dr. Wagner Jr., Jonathan Coachman, Fallah Bahh

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Scotiabank Saddledome. The show includes Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch with Zoey Stark banned from ringside. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Winnipeg, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Nashville, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Toronto, and Saturday’s AEW Collision (and ROH taping) in Lexington. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Backlund is 74 today.

-Kofi Kingston (Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah) is 42 today.

-Johnny Gargano is 36 today.

-The late Eddie Gilbert (Thomas Edward Gilbert) was born on August 14, 1961. He died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Buddy Landel (William Ensor) was born on August 14, 1961. He died at age 53 of complications from a car accident on June 22, 2015.

-The late Bobby Eaton was born on August 14, 1958. He died in his sleep on August 4, 2021.

-AEW Rampage debuted on August 13, 2021.

-Jim Brunzell turned 74 on Sunday.

-Jeff Farmer, who worked as NWO Sting, turned 61 on Sunday.

-Spike Dudley (Matt Hyson) turned is 53 on Sunday.

-Brian Adams died of a drug overdose on August 13, 2007 at age 43.

-Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) died of heart failure at age 29 on August 13, 2010.

-Dr. Wagner Jr. (Juan Manuel González Barrón) turned 58 on Saturday.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Jonathan Coachman turned 50 on Saturday.

-Fallah Bahh (Francis Flores) turned 38 on Saturday.