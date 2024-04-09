WWE Raw rating: The WMXL fallout edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 2.362 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.783 million average. Raw delivered a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.59 rating.

Powell’s POV: Massive numbers for Raw despite running opposite the NCAA basketball championship game. One year earlier, the April 10, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.818 million viewers and a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last year’s WrestleMania 39 fallout show was held a week earlier and had 2.26 million viewers and a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demo.