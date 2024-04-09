WWE Raw rating: The WMXL fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 2.362 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.783 million average. Raw delivered a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.59 rating.
Powell’s POV: Massive numbers for Raw despite running opposite the NCAA basketball championship game. One year earlier, the April 10, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.818 million viewers and a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last year’s WrestleMania 39 fallout show was held a week earlier and had 2.26 million viewers and a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demo.
