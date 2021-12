CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: A-Kid vs. Nathan Frazer for a shot at the Heritage Cup Championship, Joe Coffey vs. Charlie Dempsey, Kenny Williams vs. Danny Jones, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven celebrate their NXT UK Tag Title win, and more (16:43)…

Click here for the December 19 NXT UK television show audio review.

