WWE Raw preview: Several matches and two talkshow segments advertised for Monday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match.

-Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop.

-Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor.

-AJ Styles and Omos vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina.

-Edge hosts The Cutting Edge with guest Maryse.

-Miz TV with AJ Styles and Omos.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also advertising a Bobby Lashley and MVP promo regarding Lashley being added to the WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1. Raw will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.