NXT TV viewership for the third week of the Tuesday night era

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 744,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 841,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished eleventh in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic. Last Wednesday’s NXT show finished 27th in the cable ratings with a .23 in the 18-49 demographic on a night when the cable ratings were dominated by cable news shows following the Derek Chauvin trial verdict. Last night’s show was the lowest viewed of the three episodes that have aired since NXT moved to Tuesday nights.