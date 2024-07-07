NXT Heatwave results: Moore’s live review of Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT Championship, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Heatwave

Streamed live July 7, 2024 on Peacock

Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Center

Pre Show Notes

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts were the hosts of the pre-show. They checked in from the WWE studio set. The panel sent the show first to the Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice hype package. The show cut to Sarah Schreiber interviewing Lola Vice about her story she told on Tuesday’s NXT. Vice said today is not about emotion, but about her picking up the NXT Women’s Championship.

Lola said this match is about her family, but she left her tears in Florida. She said after tonight she’ll become the first ever Cuban NXT Women’s Champion. Roberts and Morant then gave their thoughts and predictions on the Perez vs. Vice match…

Morant sent the show to the Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee hype package (which aired this past Tuesday on NXT TV). Sarah Schreiber checked in from backstage of Scotiabank Arena and announced that Nathan Frazer hasn’t arrived to Toronto yet and if he can’t make it to the venue in time for the match, Axiom will have to defend the tag team titles by himself. Axiom could be seen warming up behind Sarah in the hallway…[c]

Back from break, Morant sent the show to the Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca hype package where both women were shown training with each other heading into their NXT Women’s North American Championship Match. The panel then gave their thoughts and predictions on the match. Morant then sent the show to an Ethan Page Instagram video where he vlog’ed himself leaving the hotel. He said that Denim was the “Canadian Tuxedo”.

He said he assumes that Shawn Spears is probably wearing a three piece suit, but Tuxedos are the way to go. He said he’s planning of winning the title tonight. The show cut to a Je’von Evans instagram video where he was outside of the Scotiabank arena. He said 6 months ago he was on the indies, but today he’s challenging to becoming the youngest NXT Champion in history. He said things are about to get bouncy.

The show cut to Chase U (Sans Ridge Holland) hanging out backstage. Ridge Holland called Thea Hail via facetime. Holland said he’s hanging out with his kids and he and his family are rooting for Chase U to bring home hold. After they hung up, Duke Hudson said he feels bad because he ratted on Holland. Chase said it was no problem and they should focus on bringing the Tag Team Titles to Chase U. The show cut to Morant and Hudson who gave their thoughts on the tag team title match…

Morant welcomed Ava to the pre-show, who was in Toronto. Ava talked about how the landscape of NXT might change after Heatwave. Roberts asked if Ava regrets making the NXT title match a 4 way? She said a 4 way only makes the match better. Morant then hyped the pre-show match for after the break.[c]

Back from the break, Morant sent the show to a Shawn Spears instagram video. Spears talked about driving past the Scotiabank arena as a young aspiring wrestler saying that he looked at the arena promising to make it happen because he believes. He said he made that happen because he believes. He said he now has a chance to get what he thought he deserved years ago, winning the NXT Championship. He said the young talent in NXT will finally see the light, truth, and they’ll believe.

The show cut to a Trick Williams instagram video where he was vlogging through the streets of Toronto. Trick talked about how everyone is trying to come after the NXT title thinking he’s an easy target. He said Spears and Page think they are about to get home cooking in Canada, but Trick’s loved around the world. Trick said he’s going to walk out champion. The panel ran through the advertised Heatwave card again. ..

Megan sent the show to Scotiabank Arena where Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Entrances for the pre-show match aired…

1. Karmen Petrovic and Ariana Grace vs. Jacy Jayne and Jasmyn Nyx.