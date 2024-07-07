NXT Heatwave polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show July 7, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Heatwave Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Heatwave Poll – Vote for the best match Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT Championship Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Title Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Title Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne and Jasmyn Nyx pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt heatwave
Be the first to comment