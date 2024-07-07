NXT Heatwave polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

NXT Heatwave Poll – Vote for the best match

Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT Championship

Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Title

Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Title

Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles