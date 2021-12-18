Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Friday Night Smackdown discussion on Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm, The Usos vs. New Day in a non-title match

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the episode that featured Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm, The Usos vs. New Day in a non-title match, WWE Day 1 developments, and more.