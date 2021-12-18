WWE Day 1 lineup: The updated card New Year’s Day event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Day 1 event that will be held on Saturday, January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.
-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Bobby Lashley in a four-way for the WWE Championship.
-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Edge vs. The Miz.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles.
-Randy Orton and Riddle defend the Raw Tag Titles against The Street Profits or Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.
-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.
Powell’s POV: The Profits will face The Mysterios on the December 27 edition of Raw to determine which team will challenge RKBro at the pay-per-view. The McIntyre vs. Moss match was added to the lineup during Friday’s Smackdown television show.
