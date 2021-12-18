WWE Day 1 lineup: The updated card New Year’s Day event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Day 1 event that will be held on Saturday, January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Bobby Lashley in a four-way for the WWE Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge vs. The Miz.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Randy Orton and Riddle defend the Raw Tag Titles against The Street Profits or Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.

Powell’s POV: The Profits will face The Mysterios on the December 27 edition of Raw to determine which team will challenge RKBro at the pay-per-view. The McIntyre vs. Moss match was added to the lineup during Friday’s Smackdown television show.