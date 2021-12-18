NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

-Rocky Romero, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson vs. Black Tiger, JR Kratos, and Royce Isaacs.

-The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Brogan Finlay and Jordan Clearwater.

Powell's POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World.