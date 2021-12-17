12/17 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Rocky Romero, Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a submission match, Eddie Kingston, Lucha Brothers, Santana, and Ortiz vs. FTR, 2point0, and Daniel Garcia

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Rocky Romero, Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a submission match, Eddie Kingston, Lucha Brothers, Santana, and Ortiz vs. FTR, 2point0, and Daniel Garcia, and more (17:12)…

Click here to stream or download the December 17 AEW Rampage audio review.

