What's happening...

12/17 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Rocky Romero, Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a submission match, Eddie Kingston, Lucha Brothers, Santana, and Ortiz vs. FTR, 2point0, and Daniel Garcia

December 17, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Rocky Romero, Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a submission match, Eddie Kingston, Lucha Brothers, Santana, and Ortiz vs. FTR, 2point0, and Daniel Garcia, and more (17:12)…

Click here to stream or download the December 17 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.