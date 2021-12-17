WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The list of advertised matches for the Christmas Eve edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Erik vs. Ivar vs. Angel vs. Humberto vs. Drew Gulak vs. Mansoor vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Shanky in the 12 Days of Christmas gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: The Christmas Eve edition of Smackdown was taped on Friday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show will air Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. I am doubtful for a live review due to holiday plans, but I will have a written review available on delay if I am unable to cover the show live.