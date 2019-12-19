AEW Dynamite viewership for the final head to head battle with NXT of 2019

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 683,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 778,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT won the battle over AEW by 112,000 viewers. NXT finished 26th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW finished tied for 28th in the same category. The impeachment hearings airing on various cable news networks worked against both shows.



