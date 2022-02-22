WWE Elimination Chamber poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event received a majority C grade from 29 percent of the voters in our post show poll. D finished second with 24 percent, and B finished third with 22 percent.

-41 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship. The women’s Elimination Chamber match (Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Alexa Bliss) finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and the men’s Elimination Chamber match (Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles) finished a close third with 20 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade, while Jake Barnett gave it a C- grade in our same day audio review for Dot Net Members. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.