Wrestling Open RI “Episode 47” results (4/13): Vetter’s review of the Wrestling Open Title being forfeited due to injury, Miracle Generation vs. Bear Bronson and Bobby Orlando, Max Caster vs. Eye Black Jack

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 47”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 13, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 100. Paul Crockett, Anthony Greene, Bobby Casale, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. Amira vs. Lexa Valo in a spotlight match. Amira worked the ETU women’s tournament on Sunday. I haven’t heard of the blonde Valo before; she has ‘red liquid’ dripping on her chin, and she’s a Viking character. She’s apparently from Germany or Finland (I’m reading conflicting statements!). This is her U.S. debut, and she’s headed to Las Vegas later this week. Robinson and Casale provided commentary on this one. Amira hit a bodyslam. Valo hit a running knee to the side of the head.

Valo hit a full nelson uranage at 2:30 and repeatedly punched Amira. Amira hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner and a splash in the corner, then her rolling cannonball and a World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. Decent; I didn’t get to see enough of Valo, but there are similarities to Thekla.

Amira defeated Alexa Valo at 4:01.

* The main show opened with a video highlight package. Crockett and Anthony Greene took over on commentary.

2. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice vs. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz. I’ve seen these teams fight a couple of times recently, both here and at Create A Pro. The Boys came out first; VSK and Scalice seemingly emerged from the crowd and attacked them. I started the stopwatch at first contact as all four brawled on the floor. The heels worked over Vecchio in the ring. Ortiz got a hot tag at 2:30, and he battled VSK. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Ortiz for a nearfall.

Ortiz hit a DDT on Donovan, and they were both down. Vecchio got the tag, and he traded punches with Bryce. Vecchio dropped him with a flying shoulder tackle. Vecchio hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Bryce for a nearfall at 5:00. Vecchio put Bryce in a Cattle Mutilation! I don’t think I’ve seen him do that before. VSK hit a top-rope double stomp on Vecchio to break the hold. Ortiz hit a German Suplex on Bryce at 7:30. Bryce hit a German Suplex on Ortiz, sending him into the corner for a nearfall. We lost the signal from the building. We got it back just in time to see Ortiz get a rollup for the pin!

“The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz defeated “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice at 9:25.

3. “The Residency” Nick Robles and Rex Lawless vs. Brando Lee and (mystery partner) Corey Duke. The Residency once again came out to Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” which automatically makes them babyfaces in my book. Lee has been teaming with Ichiban in recent months, but Ichiban couldn’t make it tonight. Again, cowboy Duke has the Turbo Floyd mullet haircut, goatee, and mustache, and he got over quickly here. Robles and Lee opened; Crockett said this is a first-time team-up for Lee and Duke, which isn’t surprising.

Lee hit a dropkick and a huracanrana. The muscular Lawless entered, so Duke also tagged in at 1:30. Crockett said Paul Roma trained Duke. Rex held Duke up for a Gorilla Press, but Duke escaped. Rex hit a wind-up Flatliner for a nearfall at 3:00. He hip-tossed Lee across the ring, and the Residency kept Brando in their corner. Robles hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Rex set up for a sidewalk slam but just dropped Lee, then hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall.

Rex hit a forward Finlay Roll. Brando stomped on Robles’ chest, and he made the hot tag to Duke at 6:30. Corey hit some jab punches on Nic and a springboard-back-elbow. He clotheslined Rex to the floor. Brando dove onto Rex. In the ring, Duke hit a Fameasser leg drop on Robles for the pin. Solid, standard tag match, but the crowd enjoyed it.

Brando Lee and Corey Duke defeated Rex Lawless and Nic Robles at 7:27.

* Duke got on the mic and said he, Brando, and Ichiban have had issues with Ryan Clancy. Ryan came to the ring in street clothes with his Wrestling Open Title on his shoulder. He announced he has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and a torn meniscus, so he is forfeiting the title. A tournament will be held to fill the title; Ryan told Duke and Brando that they will both be in the match. (Terrible news. I read earlier in the day that Clancy would not be competing on any of the shows in Las Vegas, so I was expecting bad news. Realistically, he’s out nine months to a year.) Ryan noted that he and Ichiban wrestled on the very first Wrestling Open shows more than 220 weeks ago. He vowed to return to reclaim this title that he never lost. He set the belt down in the ring and left.

* A video package aired from last week’s event that set up the next match!

4. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Max Caster. Plenty of boos for Max, and he stalled in the ropes. He got the “Let’s go, Max, you’re the best wrestler alive!” chant going! They had an intense lockup, and Jack hit some armdrags. Max hit a suplex at 2:30, then another. Jack countered with a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Max hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and he was back in charge. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall.

They fought on the ropes in the corner. Max missed the Mic Drop (top-rope elbow drop). Jack fired up and hit some flying forearms and a big back-body drop at 8:00, then an Imapler DDT and a frog splash for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Max avoided the swinging uranage, and Caster got a rollup with a handful of tights for the tainted pin.

Max Caster defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale at 9:15.

* Greene stood up at the commentary table and asked the crowd, “Who hates the Stetson Ranch?” The crowd cheered. Greene said he and Channing Thomas would take on any two members of the Ranch next week!

5. Liviyah vs. Kaitlyn Marie. Like Amira, Kaitlyn also worked the ETU women’s tournament on Sunday in New Jersey, while Liv lost her Live Pro Title in Rhode Island. I noted that I’ve seen Kaitlyn fight more men than women, and Anthony Greene told Crockett that she just fought Steve Corino in the Carolinas. Kaitlyn hit some chops early on; she’s taller and thicker. Liv hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:30. Kaitlyn hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a one-count. Kaitlyn missed her butt drop, and Liviyah hit a sliding forearm.

Kaitlyn nailed the butt drop to the sternum at 3:00, and she sat on Liv’s back and hit some blows. Kaitlyn hit a guillotine leg drop. Kaitlyn dropped her gut-first on the top rope and hit a massive senton at 4:30, then a flying crossbody block. Liviyah hit a tornado DDT at 6:30, and they were both down. Liviyah hit a flying shoulder tackle and a lungblower to the chest. Kaitlyn hit another butt splash move in the corner. Liviyah hit a German Suplex out of the corner, then a top-rope crossbody block for the pin. Good action.

Liviyah defeated Kaitlyn Marie at 8:39.

* Seconds after the women’s match ended, Bryce Donovan and VSK appeared on the stage and were loudly booed. Bryce said they run this show. He said Ref Gina is “corrupt.” Bryce demanded they face Shooter Boys again next week in a best-of-three-falls match!

6. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller vs. Bear Bronson and Bobby Orlando in an elimination tag match. My third straight day of seeing Bobby in a match. The MGen stalled on the floor before the bell. Kylon and Bobby opened. Waller and Bear jumped in, so all four were brawling. Bobby hit a flip dive to the floor at 1:30. Greene noted that Orlando has “gotten himself shredded” in the past year. All four brawled on the floor. Bear hit some hard chops on Waller. They all got up onto the stage, and MGen called for a timeout, but then they continued to brawl.

Bear picked up Waller for a Gorilla Press, but Kylon hit a chop block on the knee at 4:00! Bobby hit a superkick. Kylon hit Bobby in the head with a yellow plastic tote! The MGen carried the ref into the ring and demanded he start counting out Bobby! Crockett said Bobby is legal. The ref counted out Bobby at 5:37! Orlando was eliminated, and the match will continue two-on-one. Bear got in the ring, but both MGen attacked him. Kylon hit a rolling cannonball, and Waller made the cover for a nearfall at 8:30.

MGen took turns chopping Bronson, but he just absorbed the blows. They hit stereo superkicks. Kylon slammed Waller onto Bronson, then Kylon splashed onto Bear for a nearfall. Kylon accidentally hit Waller! Bear immediately scooped up Kylon and hit the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) and pinned King at 10:44. It’s now one-on-one! Bronson flipped Waller into the ring. Bear hit his leaping butt drop on Waller’s sternum, then the Gorilla Press at 14:00.

Bronson hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Dustin hit a top-rope crossbody block and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Waller pie-faced him; Bear was angry and pulled down his straps and invited Dustin to hit him. They traded chops. Dustin hit a superkick. He went for a Lethal Injection, but Bear blocked it. Waller hit a Poison Rana, and he hit the Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 18:30.

Bear hit a Black Hole Slam and a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Waller removed a corner pad. He hit a superkick, and he tried to ram Bear’s head into the exposed corner, but Bronson blocked it. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Bear’s head hit the exposed corner! Waller hit a Lethal Injection, then the Mamba Splash for the pin! A shocking finish. That was really entertaining.

Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated Bear Bronson and Bobby Orlando in an elimination match at 23:00.

Final Thoughts: A really strong main event. Waller continues to impress, and he looked good here. Both Bronson and Orlando were well-protected despite losing. Max-Jack earned second, and Liviyah-Kaitlyn takes third. The Verdict-Shooter Boys did a solid job of setting up the next match.

The biggest takeaway of the night, though, is Ryan Clancy’s injury. He’s been in a top-tier role since his return from Japan, and it’s terrible news that his 2026 wrestling run is over. Hopefully, we see him back in early 2027. No real complaints tonight. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.