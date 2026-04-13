Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “Coronation: The Coastal Crown Tournament” results (4/12): Vetter’s review of a ten-woman tournament, Devious Cass vs. Marcus Mathers

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “Coronation: The Coastal Crown Tournament”

April 12, 2026, in Ridgefield Park, N.J., at The Mecca

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

The lights were on, and it was easy to see. This Knights of Columbus Hall is straight west of downtown New York, across the Hudson River, and it’s used by multiple wrestling promotions. Sadly, the crowd was maybe 100; I was hoping for a bit more. Alyssa Marino and Jack Solomon provided commentary.

* This show features a women’s tournament with ten competitors (one first-round match is a four-way). The tournament features women from the West Coast (Johnnie Robbie, Amira), and from the South (Kaitlyn Marie, Leah Night), from the Midwest (Maggie Lee, Lili Ruiz), as well as several top locals. I’m a sucker for a tournament, and I’ve been looking forward to this show for weeks.

* The show opened with the 10 competitors coming to the ring and posing for a group photo with the belt.

1. Johnnie Robbie vs. Harleen Lopez vs. Kaitlyn Marie vs. MJ Santana in a first-round tournament match. Only TWO are legal at a time, and it’s single elimination. Marie has lost a lot of weight, but she’s still bigger than most of the women in this tournament; I’ve seen her fight more men than women, usually in North Carolina’s PWF. I’ve compared Harleen to a female version of Mike Santana — there is a raw toughness to her. MJ is undersized, and she’s a regular in Texas. As I’ve noted before, Robbie toured Japan last year and has returned as one of the top five unsigned women in the U.S., and she’s my pick.

MJ jumped on Johnnie’s back at the bell. Everyone went for rollups. (We had specific rules that only two were allowed in the ring at a time, but it is being completely ignored!) MJ hit a springboard double crossbody block at 1:30, then she dove through the ropes on them. All four brawled on the floor. MJ dove off the stage onto the other three! In the ring, Kaitlyn hit a World’s Strongest Slam on Santana and a DVD on Harleen. Kaitlyn hit a big senton on all three for a nearfall at 3:30. Harleen tied Robbie in a submission hold on the mat.

Santana mounted Lopez and repeatedly punched her. Robbie hit a spin kick on Lopez, then one on Kaitlyn. MJ hit a top-rope crossbody block, and they were all down at 6:00, and we got an “E-T-U!” chant. Robbie hit a series of kicks on each opponent. Lopez hit a Saito Suplex on Robbie. Harleen applied a half-crab on Kaitlyn. MJ put Robbie in an Octopus Stretch! Harleen and MJ hit each other to break the submission holds.

Kaitlyn piled all three in a corner and hit a running splash at 9:00. Kaitlyn hit a buttbump on Harleen and got a nearfall. She choked Lopez in the ropes. MJ and Robbie hit stereo superkicks on Kaitlyn. MJ hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Johnnie hit her jump-up knees to the back of Santana’s head and scored the pin. That was non-stop action, and all four looked good here.

Johnnie Robbie defeated MJ Santana, Kaitlyn Marie, and Harleen Lopez at 10:29 to advance.

2. Lili La Pescadita Ruiz vs. Leah Night in a first-round tournament match. I checked the Dot Net database, and I’ve only seen North Carolina-based Leah once, in a tag match, last June. Lili is a regular in Chicago and has competed in TNA; she’s a powerhouse, but she’s only about 5’1″. Leah jawed at the fans before they locked up. Leah has six or so inches on Lili. Basic reversals early on, and Lili applied a hammerlock. Lili hit a huracanrana, then a dropkick at 3:00 for a nearfall. Leah grabbed Lili’s braids and shoved Lili’s head into the turnbuckle.

Night hit a stiff kick to the spine and mocked Lili’s dance moves. She hit a Facewash Kick in the corner and was in charge. Leah hit an enzuigiri at 5:00, then a running knee to the jaw. Lili fired up and hit some forearm strikes. She hit a clothesline at 7:00, then a big bodyslam for a nearfall. Leah hit a thrust jab to the throat, then a version of Go To Sleep, then a running knee for a believable nearfall. Leah set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Ruiz escaped. Lili hit a Spinebuster, then a Death Valley Driver for the pin! Good action.

Lili Ruiz defeated Leah Night at 9:02 to advance.

3. Amira vs. Gabby Forza in a first-round tournament match. Two powerhouses in this one, too. Standing switches and a feeling-out process. Alyssa noted these two have fought a couple of times before. Amira got a backslide for a nearfall at 2:00. Gabby hit a Gorilla Press for a nearfall. Solomon noted that both have toured Japan. Gabby hit a clothesline into the corner. Amira hit some running back elbows, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 4:00. She whipped Gabby chest-first into the corner and got another nearfall.

Amira hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 6:00, and she switched to a Boston Crab and sat on Gabby’s lower back, but Forza reached the ropes. Gabby nailed a powerslam for a nearfall at 7:30. Amira hit a snap German Suplex for a nearfall. Gabby hit a bodyslam, but she missed a senton. They traded rollups. Gabby popped up, hit a spear, and scored the pin. Good action.

Gabby Forza defeated Amira at 9:43 to advance.

4. Maggie Lee vs. Janai Kai in a first-round tournament match. The crowd was fully behind local favorite Kai. Standing switches to open. Janai twisted the left arm. Maggie pie-faced her and she jawed at the crowd. Janai grabbed the left arm and tossed Maggie around. She hit a Sling Blade clothesline at 3:00, then a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor. Maggie hit a Drive-By Kick and got a nearfall in the ring at 4:30, and she kept Kai grounded. Maggie hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00, and she again jawed at the fans.

Janai fired up and hit a kick into the corner and got a nearfall. Maggie nailed a Cradle Shock slam for a nearfall at 8:00 and shouted at Janai. Kai locked in a Dragon Sleeper, but Maggie escaped and flipped her to the mat. Maggie hit a running Claymore Kick, then a stiff kick to the jaw in the corner. Janai hit some kicks. Maggie rolled up Janai, put her feet on the ropes for added leverage, and scored the tainted pin! Easily the best match of the first round, but I enjoyed all four matches.

Maggie Lee defeated Janai Kai at 10:28 to advance.

* A brief intermission was edited out.

5. Johnnie Robbie vs. Lili La Pescadita Ruiz in a semifinal tournament match. A feeling-out process to open; I don’t recall if these two have locked up before. Lili hit a snap suplex at 3:00. Robbie did a Sabre-style neck-snap between her ankles and took control. She hit a Yes Kick to the chest and kept Lili grounded. Robbie hit a suplex at 4:30. Lili fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a suplex for a nearfall, then an enzuigiri.

Lili nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:30. Robbie hit some kicks and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Ruiz hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 8:00. This crowd was hot and split. Robbie couldn’t hit the double knees to the back of the head. Lili rolled up Robbie for the flash pin! That’s the upset of the tournament! I didn’t see that coming.

Lili La Pescadita Ruiz defeated Johnnie Robbie at 8:46 to advance to the finals.

6. Maggie Lee vs. Gabby Forza in a semifinal tournament match. Lee attacked from behind during the ring introductions, and we’re underway! Gabby put Lee on her shoulders, spun her several times, and slammed her to the mat, then she hit a senton, and a second one, for a nearfall. Gabby hit a splash into the corner and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Alyssa noted these two have faced three times now. Maggie ‘slipped’ on the bottom rope and she collapsed and sold pain in her knee. Absolutely no one was buying this ‘injury.’

Lee jumped to her feet and hit a Helluva Kick. She jumped up and down to show she was fine. Maggie hit a flipping senton for a nearfall at 3:30. Maggie hit a mid-ring ‘Rear View’ buttbump for a nearfall, and she repeatedly slammed Forza’s head on the canvas. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Gabby hit a Polish Hammer and a powerslam for a nearfall at 6:00, but she missed a Vader Bomb.

Maggie hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Gabby put Lee in a Torture Rack and spun her into a powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Gabby hit the Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Maggie hit a Lungbower move to the jaw for a nearfall. Lee hit a superkick, but she missed a Swanton Bomb. Gabby immediately hit a spear and a Jackhammer slam for the pin. Best match of the tournament so far.

Gabby Forza defeated Maggie Lee at 9:31 to advance to the finals.

7. Devious Cass vs. Marcus Mathers. Both are from Philadelphia and are rising stars; we got a “both these guys!” chant before they locked up in a first-time singles match. Mathers shouted this is “my house” and Cass has to earn a handshake. They are both roughly the same size (perhaps 5’9″). They traded quick reversals on the mat. Mathers hit a dropkick at 3:00. I am pretty sure Cass is just 17 or 18, but he has some good size already. Cass hit a Pump Kick and a dropkick. Mathers hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron and some chops on the floor.

In the ring, Mathers planted his knee in Cass’ spine, and he hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 6:30. Cass fired up and hit some chops. Cass hit a heel hook kick to the jaw (a staple Marcus move!), then a Dragon Suplex at 9:00. He nailed a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Cass hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Marcus hit his corner fadeaway stunner, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:30. Cass fired up and hit some chops, and they traded forearm strikes.

Mathers applied an ankle lock. He hit a hard back elbow at 13:00. Cass hit a spin kick to the ear. Cass hit a heel hook kick, so Mathers hit one. Cass hit a suplex, and they were both down at 14:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Cass got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Mathers hit a shotgun dropkick and a kip-up stunner. He came off the ropes, but Cass caught him with a stunner. Cass hit his own corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall, then a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 16:30.

Cass missed a top-rope Phoenix Splash and immediately sold pain in his leg. They traded rollups, got up, and traded forearm strikes. Mathers hit a spin kick in the corner. They went to ringside, and Mathers hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the floor. He dragged Cass into the ring and hit the fisherman’s buster for a believable nearfall at 19:00! (That should have been it.) Mathers nailed the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. WOW, that was good. Cass is definitely a rising star. Mathers now offered a handshake, which was accepted, and they hugged.

Marcus Mathers defeated Devious Cass at 19:16.

* Cass got on the mic and challenged Isaiah Broner to a match at the next show.

* We have a mystery tag match — who will face the Kajillionaire Club?

8. “Kajillionaire’s Club” J Bouji and PB Smooth vs. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas for the ETU Atlantic Tag Team Titles. Worth reiterating that PB is a legit 6’10”. Top Team is from Action Wrestling in Georgia, and they’ve made this trek up to New Jersey a few times now. Yaki and Bouji opened and traded some reversals and some rollups for nearfalls. Top Team hit stereo basement dropkicks at 3:00 on Bouji. PB entered and hit a Mafia Kick, sending Top Team to the floor. Bouji dove through the ropes onto them.

In the ring, Bouji and Lucas traded chops, and Bouji hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 5:30. Bouji collapsed on the floor. The ref kept Lucas back, but Yaki ran over and stomped on Bouji, and the crowd was irate! Yaki tossed Bouji back into the ring, where Lucas stomped on him and kept him grounded. Lucas hit some more blows at ringside while Yaki distracted the ref. In the ring, Yaki hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Lucas hit a suplex for a nearfall, and he kept Bouji grounded. PB Smooth finally got a hot tag at 11:30, and he hit a splash in the corner on Yaki.

Smooth hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, then a clothesline and a chokeslam. PB tossed Bouji, with Bouji catching Lucas’ head and hitting a stunner for a nearfall at 13:00. Top Team hit stereo kicks to PB’s jaw, then a Magic Killer team slam for a nearfall. Top Team hit some quick team moves on Bouji, then a team Jay Driller for a nearfall at 14:30, but Smooth made the save. Yaki hit a flip dive to the floor, and I think he barely grazed Smooth. In the ring, Bouji and Lucas fought. They all fought to the floor and were all down. In the ring, PB hit the Paid In Full slam on Yaki, and Bouji covered Yaki for the pin. A really strong tag match.

“Kajillionaire’s Club” J Bouji and PB Smooth defeated “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas to retain the ETU Atlantic Tag Team Titles at 17:33.

* Bouji got on the mic and noted they have now been champions for a full year! He noted that Smooth is now signed to the NWA.

9. Gabby Forza vs. Lili La Pescadita Ruiz in the tournament final. The title belt for the winner was displayed during introductions. An intense lockup to open; Gabby is taller, thicker, and visibly stronger. They traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. Lili hit a headscissors takedown and a dropkick for a one-count at 3:30. Gabby hit a suplex, and Lili rolled to the floor to regroup. They traded strikes on the floor. Gabby shoved her face-first into the ring post at 5:30. In the ring, Lili hit a stiff kick to the spine and got a nearfall, and she kept Gabby grounded.

Forza hit a second-rope superplex at 10:00, and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded chops. Gabby hit a World’s Strongest Slam, then the Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Lili hit an enzuigiri, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 12:00. Lili got Gabby up on her shoulders and hit a DVD, but during the move, Gabby’s legs struck the ref! Lili got a visual pin, but the ref was down! Gabby hit a spear for a nearfall at 13:30. They traded more forearm strikes. Forza hit another spear, then another Jackhammer for the pin! Good match, but to me, the winner was never in doubt.

Gabby Forza defeated Lili La Pescadita Ruiz at 14:48 to win the Coastal Crown Title.

Final Thoughts: A really fun show and well worth checking out. While it was the night for the women, I do have to acknowledge that Cass and Mathers had the best match of the night. They worked well together, and it’s a bit surprising that it was a first-ever singles match. I’ll go with Maggie-Forza for second and Maggie-Janai for third. The main event was pretty good, but I never once bought that Ruiz was winning. (Keep in mind, I expected Johnnie Robbie to come out of that half of the bracket.

I don’t think I misheard the ring announcer, who clearly said only two women in the ring at a time in that opener. But what they did was a lot more fun… even though they disregarded the rules that were laid out for them. No real complaints here at all… a good showcase for women from around the country.