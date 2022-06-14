Mike Tyson taking part in The Roast of Ric Flair

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will be involved in The Roast of Ric Flair event that will be held as part of Starrcast V. The roast will be held on Friday, July 29 in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more about the roast at Starrcast.com.

Powell’s POV: Dallas Page has also been named one of the roasters, and TMZ also lists Eric Bischoff. The roast is being held two nights before Flair’s final match. If you can’t make it to Nashville, the weekend’s events will be available as a FITE TV pay-per-view.