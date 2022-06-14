Mike Tyson taking part in The Roast of Ric Flair

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Boxing legend Mike Tyson will be involved in The Roast of Ric Flair event that will be held as part of Starrcast V. The roast will be held on Friday, July 29 in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more about the roast at Starrcast.com.
Powell’s POV: Dallas Page has also been named one of the roasters, and TMZ also lists Eric Bischoff. The roast is being held two nights before Flair’s final match. If you can’t make it to Nashville, the weekend’s events will be available as a FITE TV pay-per-view.
As first reported by @TMZ_Sports/@TMZ, legendary boxer @MikeTyson is coming to #STARRCAST to take part in The Roast of Ric Flair!
Join us in Nashville or watch LIVE & ON DEMAND on @FiteTV!
🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy https://t.co/PyjvaFVbNQ pic.twitter.com/Sd8vJ2RXoT
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 14, 2022
Be the first to comment