WWE Raw preview: U.S. Title match and a grudge match for Monday

CategoriesWWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship

-Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Powell’s POV: Both matches were set up on last night’s show. The angle that set up Owens vs. Theory was especially good, with Owens cutting a great promo that led to a physical brawl between the two. Monday’s Raw will be live from San Jose, California at SAP Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.