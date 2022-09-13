What's happening...

WWE Extreme Rules lineup: The current card for next month’s event

September 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Rousey won an elimination match on Smackdown to earn the title shot. WWE did not announce any new matches on Raw, though it looks like they are building toward a Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle rematch. There is a longer wait than usual between WWE PLE’s, so the company has plenty of time to establish the card.

