WWE SummerSlam Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

July 30, 2022

WWE SummerSlam Poll: Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

WWE SummerSlam Poll: Vote for the best match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Championship
The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles
Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship
Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
Logan Paul vs. The Miz
Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a No DQ match
I don’t care if it’s not great in ring work, Roman vs Brock was entertaining as hell