07/30 WWE SummerSlam audio review: Powell and Barnett discuss Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Title

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Title, and more (72:42)…

Click here for the WWE SummerSlam 2022 audio review.

