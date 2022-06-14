Jeff Hardy arrest video released, Hardy told police he is scheduled to have a brain scan

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The arrest video of Jeff Hardy has been released by the Florida Highway Patrol and posted by TMZ. At one point in the video, police asked Hardy about a brain scan that he had mentioned to them. The footage also includes three police officers pulling their guns when they initially approached Hardy’s car, and later showed his field sobriety test. The video is available below or via TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Hardy’s breathalyzer test from early Monday morning had him at well over three times the legal limit to drive in the state of Florida, so I don’t know what to make of the brain scan talk given his state of mind at the time of his arrest. But if it turns out that he was scheduled for some type of medical evaluation related to his brain and AEW officials were aware of it, it begs the question of why he was advertised for a ladder match – or any match for that matter – for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. AEW has stopped promoting the ladder match and has yet to issue a statement on Hardy’s arrest as of this update.