CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

Will Pruett reviews AEW Collision: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe, and Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches, AEW Tag Champs FTR vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson in an eliminator match, and more (35:06)…

Click here for the July 9 AEW Collision audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.