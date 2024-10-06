AEW WrestleDream lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Saturday in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW International Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Title

-Mariah May defends the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King

-(Pre-Show) Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title

Powell's POV: The winner of Willow Nightingale vs. Britt Baker on Tuesday's Dynamite will earn the right to challenge May for the AEW Women's Championship.