MLW feature with Court Bauer commenting on the company’s status, plus Alex Hammerstone worked through an injury in tonight’s Fightland main event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is featured in an AP story written by Dan Gelston, who was backstage at the MLW Fightland event in Philadelphia. MLW founder Court Bauer told Gelston that the company is in the black, yet is essentially a free agent when it comes to a television deal. “We couldn’t afford to keep them,” Bauer said of MJF and Brian Pillman Jr., who now work for AEW. “But as our rights deals get better, we’ll pay the talent. We always tell the talent, we’ll grow with you. If you believe in the system, trust the process. This is why all the promoters want you, because we’ve got you.”

The story also details Alex Hammerstone suffering an ankle injury and working through it during the main event with Jacob Fatu that airs on tonight’s Vice TV special. Read the full story at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: The AP story was picked up by the Washington Post, so MLW has received some good publicity from it. The publicity comes on the day of their biggest television special with MLW Fightland airing tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. The show is headlined by the Fatu vs. Hammerstone match for the MLW World Championship and MLW National Openweight Championship.