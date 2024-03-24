ROH on HonorClub results (3/21): Robinson’s review of Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet, and Mercedes Martinez vs. Billie Starkz in ROH Women’s TV Title tournament semifinal matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 56)

Taped March 16, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

Streamed March 21, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches for the show, including Lee Johnson in Action, and the semifinal matches of the ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament, and a promo from Eddie Kingston…

1. Mercedes Martinez (w/Diamante) vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament semifinal match. Martinez hit an early fireman’s carry and grabbed an armbar and transitioned through a few holds as Starkz tried to work her way out or to the ropes. Eventually Starkz got out with a rake to the eyes. Starkz got a quick rollup for a one count and hit a kick to the head. Martinez hit a trio of suplexes, the last one being a stalling brainbuster that only got her two count. Martinez avoided Starkz’ rewind kick and hung Starkz in the ropes and stomped on her from the middle rope for a two count. Martinez locked in a fishhooks while choking Starkz in the ropes. Starkz got a quick comeback with a knee lift and clothesline for a two count.

Starkz hit her rewind kick this time and hit a german suplex which dumped Martinez to ringside. Starkz hit Martinez with a suicide dive and went for a second, but Diamante pulled Martinez out of the way and Starkz crashed and burned. Martinez hit an anarchist suplex off the barricade on the floor outside. Martinez slid in the ring and made the ref count Starkz out, but Starkz got in to break the count. The women went to the top and Martinez hit a superplex and held on, but Starkz was able to hit a modified ushigoroshi for a double down. Martinez lit up Starkz with some strikes and put Starkz on the middle rope looking for an edge style move, but Starkz fought off and dumped Martinez to the the floor and hit a cross body on the floor.

Starkz rolled Martinez in the ring and hit her swan dive for a two count, and the women traded some roll ups. They got to their feet and hit some knee strikes to the face for another double down. Starkz up first and hit a dropkick and a Gory special. Starkz went to the top, but Diamante made the distraction. Martinez hit an inverted Blackout but only got a two count for it. Martinez hit a Saito suplex and tried a fisherman’s but Starkz hit a rollup for a two count, and another small package for the pinfall.

Billie Starkz defeated Mercedes Martinez by pinfall to advance to the finals of the ROH Women’s TV Title tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice match with some nice near falls at the end. This was a place for kickouts of finishers, and it was down well.

2. Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament semifinal match. Aminata took control early with some power chain wrestling, and then they both shook their butts at each other. Velvet came back with an arm drag and held onto a hammerlock as Aminata tried to break free. Velvet went to the top and tried to hit a flying head-scissors but Aminata caught her and Velvet transitioned into a huracanrana driver for a two count. Velvet hit a wheelbarrow slam rollup and got a two count.

Velvet tried to crossbody but got caught and dumped to ringside with a nasty diving superkick. Back in the ring, Aminata hit a snap suplex that got her a two count. Aminanta hit a backbreaker but missed a hip attack in the corner. Velvet hit some punches and chops in the corner and hit a rollup for a two count. Velvet hit a slingblade and a single leg dropkick. Velvet hit a wheelbarrow bulldog for a two count. Velvet missed a dropkick but hit a wheelbarrow roll through double stomp for a two count.

The wrestlers traded some roll up nearfalls but then Aminanta hit a deadlift german suplex. The women went to the apron and Velvet flipped out of a german suplex attempt and hit a spear. Velvet hit double knees to the back while Aminata was trying to pull herself up by the ring steps. Back in the ring, Velvet got a two count. The women traded strikes in the middle of the ring until Aminanta hit a german suplex and a snap suplex for a two count. Velvet hit a spin kick to the face and Aminanta hit a desperation headbutt and got the three count.

Queen Aminata defeated Red Velvet by pinfall to advance to the finals of the ROH Women’s TV Title tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a very good hard hitting match and worthy of the semifinal spot. Aminanta vs Starkz for the finals wasn’t on my bracket, but I’ll take it. If you had asked me two months ago I would have told you Starkz all the way, but now I’m ready to doubt myself on that one.

Backstage Lexi asked Kiera Hogan about her recent matches with Diamante. Hogan said she wants first dibs on the TV Title and then challenged Diamante for a match next week…

3. Lee Johnson vs. London Lightning. No televised entrance for Lightning. Big reaction for the hometown Lightning from the crowd. Johnson grabbed a hammerlock but Lightning went to the rope break. Johnson hit his big dropkick to some boos. Lightning stuffed a suplex and got a rollup two count and held on for a big suplex that got Lighting a two count. Johnson came back and hit a clothesline and neckbreaker. Lightning fought out of the reverse DDT attempt but ran right into a pair of superkicks. Johnson hit his reverse DDT for the three count.

Lee Johnson defeated London Lightning by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash win for Johnson. Lightning was compared to Paul Roma, and it was a fine comparison.

Backstage, Lexi asked Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie about where The Boys are. TV said training was taking a while. Castle slid into frame under the hanging set and TV said they lost The Boys in a bear attack. Castle had a meltdown about not having Boys, but Lexi pointed out his other Boys and Castle said they were single use Boys. Lexi told Castle to stop interrupting her interviews…

4. Rachel Ellering vs. Hikaru Shida. Before the match could start, Athena made her entrance and she took a seat at the bottom of the ramp to watch. Shida stuffed a shoulder block and asked for another but got bowled over on the second. Ellering hit a deadlift gut wrench suplex but Shida came right back with a running knee and another one in the corner. Shida hit the ten punches in the corner as Athena looked on with a contemplative look in her eyes. Shida ran Ellering into the ring post and then tried to throw Ellering at Athena who fell backwards in her chair.

Ellering came back with some chops. Back in the ring, Ellering hit a sliding dropkick and a senton splash for a two count. Ellering chopped Shida in the corner and then locked in a bow and arrow arm stretch. Shida turned the hold around and Ellering broke out while Athena looked on anxiously. Shida hit a suplex and a running high knee. Shida went to the top and hit a missile dropkick for a two count. Shida went for Katana but Ellering blocked and hit a clothesline.

The crowd chanted “Lets go Shida” as Athena looked at some of them in a scolding manner. The women traded strikes in the middle until Shida grabbed a Claw and hit an STO. Ellering came right back with a TKO for a two count. Athena was at ringside calling out coaching orders to Ellering. Shida hit a forearm and a falcon arrow. Shida hit her Katana knee strike and got the pinfall.

Hikaru Shida defeated Rachel Ellering by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine showcase match for Shida. Ellering was a great opponent for that.

Backstage, Lexi was asking Diamante about Mercedes Martinez’ loss earlier. Diamante said it was a fluke and that she and Martinez are first in line for the TV title. Diamante accepted the challenge of Kiera Hogan from earlier in the night…

5. Matt Sydal vs. TJ Crawford. Sydal hit some early headlock takeovers but Crawford slid out of the cover and Sydal took exception to that and hit some nasty looking snapping flying head scissors. Sydal locked in a bow and arrow and then rolled through and drove the knees into the back of Crawford. Crawford kicked the rope into Sydal’s throat and hit some mounted punches. Crawford threw Sydal into the buckle hard and posed.

Crawford hit a sit down falcon arrow and got a two count. Crawford locked in a chinlock, but Sydal broke out fast and hit a jumping pinwheel kick. Sydal hit some kicks including a rewind kick. Sydal hit a fisherman’s brainbuster for a two count. Crawford came back with some kicks of his own, but then ran into a superkick and a knee strike. Sydal went to the top and hit meteora from the top.

Matt Sydal defeated TJ Crawford by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A showcase match for Sydal. Crawford looked good, but he’s the same size as Sydal and was working a more power based style, which I’m not sure about.

In a locker room Eddie Kingston said he got a call from Homicide, who asked why Eddie was being a bitch and where was the edge? Eddie said he loves Mark Briscoe but he’s gotta bring the old Eddie back. Eddie said he can’t lose again, and told Briscoe to bring it or he won’t be held responsible for what he has to do…

A rundown of some of the Supercard of Honor matches aired…

Backstage Lexi was excited about Billie Starkz winning her match to go to the finals. Lexi and Billie hyped up Shida and the real competition that Shida represents while Athena looked pensive. Athena snapped when Billie brought up the fact that Athena had lost to Shida in the past and stormed off…

6. Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa. The women traded running elbows and Shirakawa got the best of it and hit a kick to the back. Jay came right back with a running neckbreaker. Shirakawa hit a basement dropkick to the knee and then worked over the knee. Jay got a rollup for a two count, but Shirakawa went right back to the work on the knee. Shirakawa hit a rewind kick in the corner and got a two count. Jay hit a back elbow and a spin kick in the corner. Jay hit a Gory bomb in the middle and got a pair of two count nearfalls.

Shirakawa hit a running palm strike for a double down. The wrestlers traded strikes in the middle until Shirakawa hit a dragon screw leg whip. Shirakawa locked in a figure four but Jay got the ropes quickly. Shirakawa went up top and hit a dropkick to the face and got a two count. Shirakawa hit a spinning back fist and tried a reverse DDT but got countered and the ladies rolled through a bunch until Shirakawa hit a trap pin for the three count.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Anna Jay by pinfall.