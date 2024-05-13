WWE Raw results (5/13): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov, Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston, Lyra Valyria vs. Zoey Stark, Iyo Sky vs. Shayna Baszler in King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,616)

Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aired live May 13, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Footage aired of Gunther and Kofi Kingston arriving separately at the building while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. They cut to separate shots of Jey Uso and Ilja Dragunov arriving while Cole hyped the King of the Ring quarterfinal matches.

Drew McIntyre was shown storming through the backstage area while Pat McAfee checked in on commentary. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced McIntyre, who stood next to podiums with glass cases that contained the King and Queen of the Ring crowns while his pyro shot off.

McIntyre headed to the ring while Cole accused McAfee of allowing McIntyre to spew propaganda on his show. There were loud “CM Punk” chants once McIntyre’s music stopped playing. McIntyre said maybe if they were in Atlanta or Charlotte, but Punk only makes the big towns and wouldn’t show up in Greenville.

McIntyre brought up the line about the greatest trick the devil played was convincing the world that he did not exist. McIntyre said Punk looks like a drug addict even though he’s never done drugs. McIntyre said that if you’re a CM Punk fan then you are stupid.

McIntyre accused Adam Pearce of giving Punk inside scoops regarding his schedule. McIntyre said he will get his hands on Punk and then Punk will beg him to tear his tricep. Until then, McIntyre said he wouldn’t waste his time on a guy who won’t be cleared for twenty years. McIntyre said his target is the World Heavyweight Championship “and that paper champion” Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day entrance theme interrupted McIntyre. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest made his entrance and joined McIntyre inside the ring. Priest said McIntyre had serious issues. McIntyre said Priest has an inspirational story and worked his ass off. McIntyre said Priest deserves all the success in the world, he just doesn’t deserve to be world champion.

McIntyre said it’s a case of the title making the man. McIntyre labeled it the Raw title and said it needs him in its infancy. Priest called McIntyre delusional and said he blames everyone else for his fails. Priest told him to find a mirror, look at the reflection, and then blame that asshole.”

Priest said McIntyre just had to grab his wife’s hand after winning the title and go enjoy his moment, but he saw Punk and made him more important than himself, the championship, and his wife. Priest mocked McIntyre for getting his ass whooped by a one-armed man. Priest said if McIntyre wants a shot at the title, then he has it.

Priest said McIntyre could call him a paper champion all he wants, but he’ll eat those words once he’s finished with him. “Now you all can rise to that,” Priest said before tossing the mic and making his exit…

Powell’s POV: A good segment with Priest coming off as cool and confident while rebutting McIntyre’s claim that he’s a paper champion. They did not officially announce when their match will take place.

The broadcast team hyped the Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches and then a video package recapped the first-round matches…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark arriving at the building when Damage CTRL members Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai also arrived. Baszler and Sky jawed at one another until Baszler shoved Sky. WWE producers quickly intervened…

Iyo Sky made her entrance with Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai. Storm checked out the Queen of the Ring crown case and then headed to the ring alone. As Sky posed on the ropes, Shayna Baszler showed up and dumped her to the floor. Baszler attacked Sky and was pulled off by referees heading into a commercial break… [C]

1. Iyo Sky vs. Shayna Baszler in a Queen of the Ring quarterfinal match. The match was joined in progress. Baszler targeted the left arm of Sky. Bazler wrapped the arm around the frame of the ring post and then kicked the arm. Back inside the ring, Sky caught Baszler with a kick, but Baszler came right back with an Eat Defeat style move on the arm rather than the head.

Baszler got Sky on the ropes and joined her. Sky stuffed a suplex attempt and then landed on her feet and shoved Baszler, who ended up tied up in the ropes until referee Shawn Bennett freed her. Sky hit an Asai moonsault on Baszler. [C]

Baszler applied a Kirifuda Clutch. Sky escaped and applied a crossface. Baszler got to her feet and performed a backbreaker and then blasted Sky with a knee strike before covering her for a two count. Sky came back with a metora and then hit her Over The Moonsault finisher and got the three count…

Iyo Sky defeated Shayna Baszler in roughly 10:00 to advance to the Queen of the Ring semifinals.

The updated bracket shows that Sky will face the winner of Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark in the semifinal match that will take place next week…

Jackie Redmond entered the ring and asked Sky about her potential opponents. Sky ripped the microphone away and spoke in Japanese briefly…

Powell’s POV: A nice match. I was hoping that Baszler would get the upset win and make a deep run in the tournament, but I was not surprised to see Sky go over.

Damian Priest entered the Judgment Day dressing room to find Carlito talking with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Carlito made his pitch to work with the group. Priest said it was up to Dom, Balor, and McDonagh if they want to work with him, but he did not belong in their clubhouse. Carlito assumed that Priest did not trust him, which Priest confirmed. Carlito spoke of someday changing Priest’s stubborn mind… [C]

Cole hyped SummerSlam tickets being available for purchase…

Backstage, Chad Gable spoke with Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa. Gable said Dupri blew her opportunity and embarrassed Alpha Academy. Gable announced that Otis would face Sami Zayn. He said he didn’t want funny man Otis because he needed him to soften up Zayn for his Intercontinental Title match. Gable told Tozawa he would face Bronson Reed and warned him not to blow it or do his dance.

Ivy Nile showed up after the men left and asked Dupri why she didn’t ask her to help train for the Queen of the Ring match. Dupri said Gable didn’t want her training outside of Alpha Academy. Gable returned and sent Dupri away. Gable said Nile had potential and told her to stop wasting her time with “Taylor Not So Swift”…

A video package recapped the King of the Ring opening round matches that set up Kofi Kingston vs. Gunther…

Cathy Kelley interviewed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who used a crutch. Kingston said his match was about payback for what Gunther did to Woods. Kingston said his match with Rey Mysterio reminded him that there is no room for fear in the ring. Woods spoke about how winning King of the Ring brings honor…

Powell’s POV: So why did Woods act like a court jester after he won King of the Ring?

Samantha Irvin introduced longtime ring announcer Lilian Garcia and asked her to help introduce the next match. Garcia said she would and then told Irvin she is doing an incredible job. Garcia and Irvin hugged and then Garcia introduced Kofi Kingston… [C]

Raw general manager Adam Pearce spoke with R-Truth about a plan for the tag team titles. The Miz entered the room and told Truth to talk to him before he puts the titles on the line. Pearce said they were actually talking about coming up with new number one contenders.

Kiana James entered the room and said she spoke with Pearce on the phone and meant what she said about being under his tutelage and said she would leverage her opportunities and show why she’s the One Percent. She said she does not hesitate, she adjudicates. Truth didn’t understand and asked about it happening in the workplace while saying he didn’t know if that was PG…

Gunther made his entrance and was introduced by Irvin. Gunther was dropkicked off the apron by Kofi Kingston, who hit Gunther with a suicide dive. Kingston dropkicked him into the side of the ring. Kingston slammed Gunther’s right knee against the LED board on the apron and then kicked the knee several times.

Gunther battled back briefly, but Kingston hit him with a flying knee from the middle rope. Gunther entered the ring and then Kingston wrenched his knee over the apron and then slammed it against the ring post casing. The referee pulled Kingston away from Gunther, but Kingston hit a running kick on the bad knee…

2. Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston in a King of the Ring quarterfinal match. The referee called for the bell to start the match and even the broadcast team questioned the move since he never checked on Gunther. Kingston hit a top rope Boom Drop for a two count.

Gunther rolled to the floor and cut off Kingston’s offense. Gunther dumped Kingston on the broadcast table. Gunther climbed onto the broadcast table and put Kingston in a Boston Crab. Gunther released the hold when the referee barked at him and then put him in a half crab. [C]

There was a Kofi chant just before he picked up a one count. Gunther got up and blasted Kingston with a boot to the face.

[Hour Two] Gunther executed a backbreaker and then sold his knee. A short time later, Kingston avoided a short-arm clothesline, but then Gunther avoided his SOS attempt. Kingston hit a top rope crossbody block. Gunther came right back with a Boston Crab. Kingston rolled over and kicked his way free.

Kingston hit an SOS for a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out as Kingston went up top. Gunther avoided whatever Kingston was going for and then dropkicked him from behind. Gunther turned Kingston inside out with a clothesline and covered him for a two count.

Gunther stood on the floor and wrenched Kingston’s back around the ring post before pulling him to the floor. Kingston used a huracanrana to send Gunther into the ring post. Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise on the floor. Kingston returned to the ring at seven and then Gunther got back at nine. Gunther avoided Trouble in Paradise. Gunther powerbombed Kingston and then rolled him over and forced him to submit to a Boston Crab…

Gunther defeated Kofi Kingston in 13:50 to advance to the King of the Ring semifinals.

The updated brackets showed that Gunther will face the winner of Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso in next week’s semifinal match…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match. This would have felt needlessly long had it been a standard television match, but I enjoyed the more competitive match in the KOTR tournament.

Highlights aired from last week’s Raw of Liv Morgan bailing on Becky Lynch and letting Damage CTRL attack her until Lyra Valkyria made the save…

Lyra Valkyria was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in the backstage area. Valkyria said last week was the perfect way to kick off her run on Raw. She said Damage CTRL better get used to seeing her on Raw. She said she would be there if Lynch needed backup.

Becky Lynch entered the picture and spoke briefly about how happy she was to have Valkyria on Raw. After Lynch walked away, Liv Morgan showed up and asked Valkyria if Lynch has always been such a bitch. Valkyria told Morgan to ask her herself. Morgan turned around and Lynch was there. Lynch dropped Morgan with a punch and said, “I’m not the one who is afraid of a face-to-face fight, bitch” and then walked away… [C]

The ECW theme song played while Cole hyped the ECW Punk pack being available for WWE 2K24 starting Wednesday…

Karrion Kross greeted Kofi Kingston in the backstage area. Kross told Kingston it was a tough loss, then told him there’s always time to turn things around. Xavier Woods showed up after Kross exited and asked Kingston what Woods wanted. Kingston said he didn’t know…

Bronson Reed made his entrance. Akira Tozawa made his entrance while Chad Gable walked next to him and jawed at him the entire time…

3. Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Chad Gable). Gable continued to yell from ringside while Tozawa had an offensive flurry to start the match. Tozawa hit a missile dropkick and then stopped to tear his shirt off, which upset Gable. Reed caught Tozawa when he went for a top rope move and performed a Death Valley Driver. Reed followed up with a Tsunami and scored the pin.

Bronson Reed beat Akira Tozawa in 1:15.

After the match, Gable entered the ring and scolded Tozawa while Reed headed to the back…

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team played up Gable as an abusive coach, but his character is right about the goof troop characters he’s aligned with.

Cathy Kelley tried to interview Gunther, but Ludwig Kaiser chastised her for bothering Gunther right after a match. Kelley questioned Kaiser about his involvement. Kaiser said Sheamus is delusional if he thinks he had anything to do with his loss to Gunther. Kaiser said he would expose and embarrass Sheamus next week… [C]

Powell’s POV: They may have been trying to show something in the background behind Kaiser and Kelley. The camera moved a lot and I couldn’t make out which two people were there (in addition to the seated security guard).

Backstage, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne approached Adam Pearce while he was being interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Bate thanked Pearce for giving them an opportunity. Dunne dragged Bate away by the arm. Pearce announced Bate and Dunne vs. AOP vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a four-way for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles.

Redmond asked Pearce why Bron Breakker was not included in the King of the Ring tournament. Pearce said he explained to Breakker that the wrestlers on the Raw side of the KOTR bracket have earned it at the highest level. Pearce said he didn’t want to shove Breakker in the deep end.

Bron Breakker entered the picture. Breakker said his opponents would have been in the deep end with him and he would have shoved them underwater and watched them drown. Breakker said should have been in the tournament and then walked away…

The broadcast team was shown. McAfee started barking repeatedly before a Queen of the Ring recap video saved viewers… Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria made their entrances…

4. Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark in a Queen of the Ring quarterfinal match. Valkyria took offensive control to start, but Stark came back with a clothesline at ringside. [C] Stark performed a nice springboard missile dropkick for a near fall.

Valkyria came back and performed a crossbody block from the ropes. Valkyria put Stark down with a DDT and covered her for a two count. A “Lyra” chant broke out. Stark caught Valkyria with a kick and then suplexed her before getting a two count of her own.

A short time later, Stark slapped Valkyria, who returned the favor. Stark connected with a kick, but Valkyria blocked the Z360. Valkyria hit the Nightwing and scored the pin…

Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark in 9:00 to advance to the Queen of the Ring semifinals.

After the match, Jackie Redmond entered the ring and spoke with Valkyria, who asked if Redmond wanted to know why she’s so confident. Valkyria spoke in Gaelic and then said everyone would find out what that means. Valkyria said she’s a former NXT Women’s Champion and she only travels as the crow flies – straight to the top…

Powell’s POV: A good match and the “Lyra” chants were encouraging for her.

A video package recapped Jey Uso and Ilja Dragunov winning their KOTR first-round matches…

Jey Uso delivered a promo in the backstage area. Uso said Finn Balor got a “yeet-down.” He welcomed Dragunov to Raw and said he would get one too. Jey said Gunther would get one next week and then he would become King of the Ring…

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn made his entrance… [C] Otis made his entrance with Chad Gable…

4. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Otis (w/Chad Gable) in a non-title match. Otis got Zayn down and then started gyrating for the Worm. Gable climbed onto the ring apron and told him not to do it, which drew good heat. Otis performed the move anyway. Gable barked at Otis to perform his finisher. Otis went for the move, but Zayn moved. Zayn hit the Helluva Kick and scored the pin.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeated Otis in 2:05 in a non-title match.

After the match, Gable yelled at Otis and shoved the side of his head. Zayn returned to the ring and gave Gable an exploder suplex. Zayn set up for his finisher, but Gable avoided it. Otis tried to drag Gable away, but Gable stopped him. Gable told Otis that it was his fault and then slapped him…

Cole hyped Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match as coming up after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Gable character is getting some great heat and his antics are causing his goof troop to be cheered. Well, at least Otis is being cheered. This crowd would have come unglued had Otis fired back at Gable, but they wisely saved that for somewhere down the road.

The WrestleMania 41 ad with Triple H aired… Cole hyped priority passes for WM41 while a shot of Allegiant Stadium was shown…

Backstage, Braun Strowman wished The Creed Brothers good luck while Ivy Nile stood by. JD McDonagh showed up and told Strowman to consider himself warned about sticking his nose in Judgment Day business.

[Hour Three] Strowman laughed with Nile and the Creeds about being warned by Judgment Day…

Damage CTRL (minus Asuka) made their entrance and then the entrance of Becky Lynch followed. Lynch received a better reaction from this live crowd than she’s been getting on recent Raw shows…

5. Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai (w/Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane). Sane held up a “King Kota” fan side at ringside. Sky and Sane provided distractions, which allowed Kai to go on the offensive. Lynch and Kai were both down heading into a break. [C]

Kai stuffed a Manhandle Slam attempt and caught Lynch with a pump kick that led to a near fall. Lynch eventually came back and put Kai in the Disarmer. Sky and Sane ran in and attacked Lynch for the DQ finish.

Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch beat Dakota Kai by DQ in 10:00 in a non-title match.

After the match, Sky and Sane continued to beat up Lynch until Lyra Valkyria ran out for the save. Valkyria took out Kai and Sane, then ducked a clothesline from Sky, who was dropped by a Lynch clothesline. After the Damage CTRL trio was cleared from the ring, Liv Morgan entered the ring behind the babyfaces and ran Lynch through the ropes and into the ring post casing…

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that Kai was spared the submission loss. The post match angle was nicely done in terms of showcasing next week’s Valkyria vs. Sky match, as well as putting some heat on Morgan going into her title match with Lynch at the PLE.

Ilja Dragunov was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in the backstage area. Dragunov said he will make an impact night in and night out, and said it starts with him becoming “Czar of the Ring.” Dragunov said he would bring the fight to Jey Uso. Dragunov said Uso will bring the fight, but waiting on the other side is a different type of enemy.

Dragunov said he beat Gunther and they have a long history together that is not over. The camera pulled back and showed Gunther looking at Dragunov, who stopped talking. Gunther smirked at Dragunov and then walked away…

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh made their entrance for the four-way tag match… [C] The Miz and R-Truth were at ringside coming out of the break. The remaining teams also had televised entrances…

6. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar (w/Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering) in a four-way for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. McDonagh was an early punching bag for all three opposing teams. AOP tossed McDonagh over the top rope and onto all of their opponents on the floor. [C]

Julius performed a superplex on Balor for a close near fall. AOP hit their collider powerbomb on Balor and McDonagh. Dunne and Bate cleared Rezar from the ring, but then Akam cleared them from the ring. Brutus suplexed Rezar. Brutus went up top, but Bate tagged him before he hit his Brutus Ball on a group of wrestlers on the floor.

Bate clotheslined Rezar and then performed an airplane spin, which popped the crowd. Balor rolled up a dizzy Bate for a two count. Bate tagged in Dunne and then they hit the Birminghammer on Balor and had him pinned, but McDonagh broke it up. Bate took out McDonagh at ringside. Dunne threw a bunch of punches at McDonagh on the broadcast table.

Carlito ran out and hit Dunne with a Backstabber on the desk. McDonagh tossed Dunne back inside the ring. Balor performed the Coup de Grace on Dunne and pinned him…

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, and “AOP” Akam and Rezar in a four-way in 10:50 to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A good four-way and Carlito helping Judgment Day was logical given that his character wants their help. That said, I really wish they would get back to having tag teams build momentum by winning traditional tag team matches to earn title shots as opposed to going with so many four-way No. 1 contender matches. In fact, I wish the creative forces challenge themselves by putting at least a six-month moratorium on determining any number one contenders via Triple Threats, four-ways, Six Pack Challenges, etc.

The broadcast team hyped the following matches for next week’s WWE Raw: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match, Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match, Gunther vs. the winner of Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal match…

Backstage, Ricochet entered Ilja Dragunov’s locker room and said they had a hell of a fight and the result of their next match will be different. Ricochet wished Dragunov good luck…

Jey Uso made his entrance for the main event… [C]

Damian Priest spoke with Dominik Mysterio inside the Judgment Day clubhouse and asked if he and Rhea Ripley were good. Dom seemed to indicate that things are good, but Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh were celebrating as they entered the room.

Carlito noticed that Priest wasn’t celebrating and said he would leave because he knew when he was not wanted. Priest stopped Carlito and told him that what he did was cool. Priest asked Carlito if he plans to take care of his business with Rey Mysterio. Carlito said of course. Priest said that’s good because they don’t hang with cowards…

Ilja Dragunov made his entrance while Cole questioned whether Dragunov or Jey Uso would face Gunther next week…

7. Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov in a King of the Ring quarterfinal match. Jey hit Dragunov with an early suicide dive that sent Dragunov into the broadcast table. Dragunov came back with a leaping kick and then cleared the broadcast table and put Jey on top of it. Dragunov went to the barricade behind the table and went for an H-Bomb, but hit hit the table when Jey rolled out of the way.

Jey returned to the ring to break the referee’s count, then rushed back to the floor and speared Dragunov over the table. [C] A “this is awesome” chant broke out as the back and forth action continued. Jey had blood coming from his earring hole on his left ear, which McAfee attributed to a kick from Dragunov.

Dragunov powerbombed Jey and then followed up with his H-Bomb punch for a near fall. Dragunov went to his corner and signaled for his finisher. Dragunov charged Jey, who caught him with a spear. Jey followed up with an Uso Splash and scored the pin…

Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov in 13:15 to advance to the King of the Ring semifinals.

A graphic listed Gunther vs. Jey Uso in a semifinal match for next week’s Raw. Gunther came out and entered the ring. Gunther approached a clapping Jey, who said it would be “me and you” before working in the obligatory “yeet” to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A good main event that did not feel predictable going in. The backstage tease of Gunther vs. Dragunov was a nice swerve. I was looking forward to Gunther vs. Dragunov, but they will surely get to that match in due time. There’s no shame in Dragunov’s character losing to Jey, especially in a back and forth Raw main event match this early in Dragunov’s main roster run.

Overall, a good show with a lot of in-ring action and some minor storyline developments. I will be back later tonight with my weekly same night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading the show below.