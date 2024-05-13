Criminal case dismissed against AEW wrestler Cash Wheeler

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cash Wheeler (a/k/a Daniel Wheeler) is no longer facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that charges against the AEW wrestler have been dismissed. Wheeler had been scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday in Orange County, Florida.

Powell’s POV: Wheeler was accused of flashing a gun during a road rage incident that took place in July 2023. He pleaded not guilty and his criminal trial had been scheduled for May 20 before the charges were dismissed. Wheeler has no prior criminal history, which likely played a part in the charges being dropped.