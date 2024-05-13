WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: King and Queen of the Ring opening round matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.128 million viewers for Fox, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down slightly compared to the 2.148 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.60 rating. One year earlier, the May 12, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.149 million viewers and a 0.56 rating for a Roman Reigns appearance and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.