WWE Raw preview: King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov in a King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston in a King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Lyra Valyria vs. Zoey Stark in a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Iyo Sky vs. Shayna Baszler in in a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch in action

Powell’s POV: Kofi Kingston beat Rey Mysterio and Shayna Baszler beat Maxxine Dupri in tournament matches were held at Sunday’s live event in Macon, Georgia. Dupri replaced Zelina Vega, who was not medically cleared. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will conclude at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

Raw will be held in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.