ROH on HonorClub coverage, Impact Wrestling, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Mauro Ranallo, Otis, Primo Colon, Biff Busick

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show features the fallout from Friday’s ROH Final Battle event. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The is part one of two weeks of “best of” shows. John Moore’s written reviews and my Impact audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will return once show show features first-run meaningful content.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the leading grade in our post show poll with 54 percent of the vote. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the leading vote recipient in our post show poll with 44 percent. A finished seconds with 36 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade (which would be an A grade if we were grading on a WWE holiday week curve).

Birthdays and Notables

-Mauro Ranallo is 54.

-Primo Colon (Eddie Colon Coates) is 41.

-Biff Busick (Christopher Girard) is 38. He worked as Oney Lorcan in NXT.

-Otis (Niko Bogojevic) is 32.