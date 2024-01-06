MLW Kings of Colosseum lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE+ premium live event (Fusion taping reports needed)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the MLW Kings of Colosseum event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu

-Alex Kane vs. Richard Holliday for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Janai Kai vs. Hyper Misao for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice vs. Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-Rickey Shane Page vs. Akira in a Taipei Death Match for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a Love is Blind match

-Alec Price and “Wasted Youth” Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers vs. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford, and Griffin McCoy

Powell’s POV: MLW Kings of Colosseum is available at 7CT/8ET on FITE+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. We are looking for reports on the matches that MLW will tape for future editions of MLW Fusion, including Satoshi Kojima vs. Sami Callihan. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com