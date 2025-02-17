TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s live show (Full Sail reports needed)

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in concert

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

-JDC vs. Leon Slater in a No DQ match

-Tessa Blanchard ordered to wrestle by Santino Marella

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live on Thursday from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The company will also tape future television shows on Friday. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), but we may have live coverage due to this show airing live.