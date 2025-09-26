TNA Impact results (9/25): Powell’s review of The Final Negotiation for The Hardys vs. Team 3D at Bound For Glory, Mr. Anderson and Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian and Jake Something

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,105)

Taped on September 4-5 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

Simulcast September 25, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with highlights from last week, including Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy beating Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles…

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were on commentary, and McKenzie Mitchell was the referee… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz (w/Myron Reed) vs. X Division Champion Leon Slater and Cederic Alexander. Reed sat in on commentary. The Rascalz had a series of double-team moves on Alexander, who got up and punched Miguel. Wentz defended his partner, and then Slater ran in to support his partner. The teams threw punches, and the referee had to separate them heading into the first commercial break. [C]

There was a really cool spot where Slater kicked Wentz, who backed into a German suplex from Alexander. Moments later, Slater went up top and hit the Swanton 450 on Miguel. Alexander held Wentz at ringside to prevent him from breaking up the pin while Slater got the three count.

X Division Champion Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander defeated “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz in 10:33.

After the match, Reed left the broadcast table to go face-to-face with Slater, as they will meet for the X Division Title at Friday’s Victory Road show…

Powell’s POV: A hot match. I’m surprised they had the team consisting of two singles wrestlers beat the longtime tag team.

Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian and Jake Something about facing Steve Maclin and Ken Anderson. Kazarian credited Something for realizing that Kazarian is the be-all and end-all. Kazarian said Something realized that by watching him and having his back, he can finally become something. Something nodded. Kazarian said he brought Anderson back into TNA and would take him out. Kazarian did his own version of the Mr. Anderson bit… [C]

Rehwoldt narrated footage from Tuesday’s NXT of the TNA wrestler invasion. He said it looked like all-out war and wondered what would happen next between NXT and TNA…

Eric Young approached Santino Marella outside the building and asked for a match against Joe Hendry. Santino said that Young is lucky that he didn’t fire him for what he did to a referee last week. Young said Santino doesn’t have the power and is just a corporate puppet. Santino told Young not to say those kinds of things. Santino said he got an email from corporate requesting Young vs. Hendry at Victory Road. “Go on about your business, puppet,” Young told Marella…

2. Jody Threat vs. Victoria Crawford. Threat was on an offensive roll when she was distracted by Tessa Blanchard making her entrance. For some reason, Threat went to the apron. When she tried to return to the ring, Crawford took advantage of the distraction by hitting a scissors kick and then got the pin.

Victoria Crawford beat Jody Threat in 4:08.

After the match, Crawford ran to the stage and hugged Blanchard…

Powell’s POV: A brief match with a throwaway finish.

Joe Hendry delivered a backstage promo about facing Eric Young at Victory Road. Hendry said Young mentored him and helped him put the pieces together. Hendry said he got a little too successful for Young’s liking. Hendry said Young turned his back on the fans… [C]

“The System” Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Brian Myers wore white jackets while delivering a promo about facing Order 4 in a Hardcore War at Bound For Glory. Moose addressed his Victory Road match against Mustafa Ali. Moose challenged Ali to leave his goons backstage, and he would come to the ring alone…

Some of the entrances were televised for the battle royal. Home Town Man wore a powder blue Minnesota Twins jersey. AJ Francis cut a promo on his way to the ring and took a jab at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rosemary got in AJ’s face. He told her that he would chokeslam the shit out of her. Rosemary responded by spraying green mist in his eyes.

3. A battle royal qualifying match for the No. 20 entrance spot in the Call Your Shot gauntlet match at Bound For Glory (the first person eliminated will be the first CYS entrant). The entrants included AJ Francis, Rosemary, Home Town Man, Mance Warner, Mara Sade, Matt Cardona, Jody Threat, Killer Kelly, Lei Ying Lee, Ryan Nemeth, and Xia Brookside.

The wrestlers ganged up on Francis and eliminated him, meaning he will be the first entrant in the CYS match. The fans sang the goodbye song to Francis. Threat eliminated Sade. Brookside kicked Kelly off the apron to eliminate her. Warner eliminated Rosemary.

Warner ripped the Twins jersey off of Home Town Man, who showed off a Kevin Garnett Timberwolves jersey underneath. Cardona and HTM worked over Warner, who fought back and got them both on the apron. Cardona and HTM set up for a double suplex, but Ryan Nemeth pulled them off the apron to the floor to eliminate them. Nemeth followed up by shoving Brookside off the top rope.

Warner and Nemeth shook hands, but then Nemeth clotheslined Warner. After a brief exchange, Lee held down the top rope while Nemeth ran toward her, and he ended up tumbling over the top rope. The fans sang the goodbye song to Nemeth. The match came down to Lee and Warner. A short time later, Warner eliminated Lee to win the match.

Mance Warner won a battle royal in 6:20 to earn the 20th entry spot in the Call Your Shot match (AJ Francis will be the first entrant).

Powell’s POV: The live crowd had fun with the Home Town Man and the local sports bits. This was fine while it lasted, but it actually feels like TNA could get a little more out of this annual battle royal by giving it a little more fanfare, including promos from the wrestlers about the match.

Hannifan read through the latest injury report. Moose was cleared to compete after suffering a head injury when he was headbutted by Agent Zero. Mike Santana was cleared with no injuries after being attacked by Ridge Holland. Mr. Anderson was cleared to wrestle after being attacked last week… [C]

Hannifan congratulated Mickie James and “The Beautiful People” Angelina Love and Velvet Sky for the announcements that they will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory…

A Mike Santana video package aired. There was a narrator who spoke about things such as how wrath left your spirit dry, and you were a beast devouring yourself, and how the inner chains were broken. Santana wrote “Never Given, Always Earned” on a chalkboard. The phone message Santana saved from his late father was played, along with another message from Santana’s daughter…

Powell’s POV: This wasn’t bad, but it felt a little overproduced for something related to Santana. One of the reasons he connects with the fans is that he feels real, so I just don’t know that all the bells and whistles are necessary.

[Hour Two] [C] Hannifan hyped tickets being on sale for the October 12 Bound for Glory in Lowell, Massachusetts…

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella stood in the ring and greeted the fans. He told them they were going to see something historic and epic. Santino stood in front of a contract signing table and said he was about to share the ring with tag team royalty. Santino said they were going to make a match between two of the greatest tag teams of all time official after some negotiations.

Santino introduced “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von, who came out dressed in black, including black leather jackets. The fans popped big for the duo as they headed to the ring. Santino introduced TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, who also received a great reaction from the crowd.

Santino said it was a special moment for him. A “this is awesome” chant broke out, and then the fans applauded, and the wrestlers applauded them back. The fans chanted TNA. Santino asked where you go from there. Santino gave Team 3D the change to go first. D-Von picked up the microphone and handed it to Bully Ray.

Bully said that out of respect for what the Hardys continue to do for TNA, he’d like to give them the floor first. Matt thanked him. Matt put over what many people say are the two greatest tag teams of all time, standing in the TNA ring. He said TNA has been white hot since they returned. Matt said a lot of fans consider the Hardys to be the most popular and influential team of all time, but Team 3D is the most decorated team. Bully said TNA is as hot as it is because of the Hardys. Matt thanked him again.

Matt said they need to wrestle and beat Team 3D at Bound For Glory. Bully told D-Von that they’ve had a lot of great moments and made a lot of history with the Hardys. A “TLC” chant broke out. D-Von took the mic and asked Jeff if he remembered hanging 25 feet in the air during the TLC match. “Never again, you crazy son of a bitch,” D-Von said with a smile. Jeff laughed and applauded.

Matt recalled falling off a 16-foot ladder with Bully and falling through four tables. He wondered how they were both alive. Bully laughed while asking how Jeff is still alive. “Only God knows why,” Jeff said. He said he is a born-again Christian, and whatever the match is, it will be epic. D-Von delivered the “testify” line.

“As great as the Hardys and the Dudleys are… And, yeah, I said it, the Dudley Boys,” Bully said. He said he was happy that one of the Hardys said they needed Team 3D, because it’s the truth. Matt said it’s true. He said they need Team 3D at Bound For Glory because they are the two GOATs. Matt said that if Team 3D beats them, they will shake their hands and tell them they are the best of all-time. Matt asked if Team 3D would do the same if the Hardys won.

Bully asked what Matt has to offer them. Bully said they’re not putting their legacy on the line for nothing. Matt offered to put up the TNA Tag Team Titles, giving Team 3D a chance to become 25-time tag team champions. Bully said there are a lot of great tag teams in TNA. Santino agreed to make it a TNA Tag Team Title match. He asked the fans if they wanted the titles to be on the line, which was cheered by the fans.

Bully said that if the Hardys beat them, they would shake their hands and acknowledge that the Hardys surpassed them. Bully said that if they win, the TNA Tag Team Titles would come back to Dudleyville. D-Von spoke to Bully off-mic. Bully said, “Out answer it this. No.” The fans chanted for tables.

Bully said that 25 years ago, at Royal Rumble 2000, all four men made history in the first-ever tag team tables match. Bully said tables matches are Team 3D’s thing, but the Hardys beat them. Bully said he and D-Von need the Hardys as much as the Hardys need them. Bully conceded that losing that match has always bothered them. Bully said that even though they’ve won 24 tag team titles, while the Hardys have won 15 tag team titles, it still bothers them.

Bully said if they were going to do it, they needed to do it the right way. Bully said it would be the Hardys vs. Team 3D for the TNA Tag Team Titles in a tables match. The fans cheered. Santino said they could make it official and handed D-Von the contract. Bully said they didn’t need a contract; they just needed a handshake. “Rip that bitch up, D-Von,” Bully said. D-Von obliged, and then the two teams shook hands while the Hardys’ music played to end the segment… [C]

Powell’s POV: An excellent segment that played to a crowd that was hot for both teams. I like the way they set up the tables match. TNA’s Full Metal Mayhem match is the closest thing the company has to a TLC match, but I think the tables approach is the better play. D-Von has had three matches since 2016, and this will be Bully’s fourth match in 2025 (and one of those matches lasted 24 seconds). There’s no reason to do more.

“Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Tasha Steelz delivered a backstage promo while Agent Zero stood silent in the background. Ali accepted Moose’s challenge to leave his allies backstage. He also spoke about the Hardcore War and spoke about the importance of having the advantage in the match. Ali said the winner of his match with Moose at Victory Road should get the advantage.

“The System” Alicia Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Brian Myers entered the picture and the two factions stared each other down…

Hannifan hyped the Victory Road event and ran through the lineup…

Frankie Kazarian and Jake Something made their entrance for the main event, and then Steve Maclin and Ken Anderson made separate entrances. Anderson held up his hand for the microphone, but no microphone dropped into his hand. Maclin indicated that he had an idea. Maclin went to ringside and returned with a chair. Maclin stood on the chair and lowered the mic into Anderson’s hand. Funny. Anderson delivered his Mr. Anderson introduction for a nice pop. [C]

Powell’s POV: Anderson is no dummy. He’s a babyface in this match, so he wisely did not list Green Bay, Wisconsin, as his hometown while playing to fans in Minnesota. As much as the fans enjoyed seeing him, I’m sure there would have been some playful boos had he mentioned Green Bay in front of an audience of Vikings fans (along with a few cheers since Minneapolis is a short drive from the Wisconsin border).

4. Ken Anderson and TNA International Champion Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian and Jake Something. Rehwoldt mentioned that Anderson is from Green Bay, yet has been in the Minneapolis area for over 20 years. He mentioned that Anderson trained Gable Steveson and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Anderson tagged into the match and kicked Kazarian, heading into a break. [C]

Kazarian avoided Anderson’s Mic Check finisher, but ran into an Anderson kick. Anderson went to the ropes, where he had to fight off Something. Kazarian took advantage of the distraction and went for his Fade to Black finisher, but Anderson slipped out of it and rolled through before hitting the Mic Check. Anderson covered Kazarian, but Something broke up the pin. A “that was three” chant broke out.

Kazarian hit a series of moves on Anderson, but he couldn’t put him away. The fans chanted “Anderson.” Anderson put down both opponents and made a hot tag to Maclin, who hit a suicide dive on Something. Maclin fired up and worked over Kazarian. Moments later, Anderson put Something down with a Mic Check. Maclin hit his finisher on Kazarian and then pinned him.

Ken Anderson and TNA International Champion Steve Maclin defeated Frankie Kazarian and Jake Something in 16:47.

After the match, Maclin raised Anderson’s arm while the fans cheered to close the show…

Powell’s POV: It was cool to see Anderson back in a major company again. The fans really wanted him to get the win for his team, but I get the idea of letting Anderson shine, yet having the full-time TNA wrestler go over. This was a fun way to close out the Minneapolis tapings.

Overall, this was a strong show with a good opening tag match, the fun show-closing tag match, and the excellent Hardys and Team 3D segment in between. Thanks to Cagematch.net for the match times and some of the historical statistics that I used in this report. I will be back later today with my audio review of Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).