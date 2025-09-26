C*4 Wrestling “A Fistful of Dynamite” results: Vetter’s review of Junior Benito vs. Gabriel Fuerza vs. Vaughn Vertigo for the C*4 Title, Violence is Forever vs. Sinner & Saint,

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “A Fistful of Dynamite”

September 19, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released September 23, 2025, on Independent.TV

As always, by delaying the release, it allows them to make some slight edits, notably the breaks between matches. This is one of my favorite venues in indy wrestling; it’s a bright, new building, the lights are on, and they always draw a hot crowd of perhaps 500 fans.

* Stu Grayon came to the ring and said this is “the first show of C*4’s 18th season.” He has created the “Stu Grayson contract challenge.” If anyone is able to beat him, they will guarantee a spot on the roster all season! However… Stu didn’t expect three guys to accept his challenge!

1. Stu Grayson vs. Evan Adams vs. Kaz Jordan vs. Johnny Deluca in a four-way. Stu, of course, is the veteran here; I think I’ve seen everyone else just once or twice, usually in multi-man matches. Deluca is white with short, dark hair (think Ethan Page). Adams is white and prematurely balding. Kaz wore a long white fur coat, and he has dark hair and a thin mustache. Stu immediately hit a double clothesline. Kaz hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. Stu and Deluca brawled. Adams hit a senton on Stu for a nearfall at 2:30. The commentators said Adams has been competing in death matches. Kaz hit a crossbody block on Stu for a nearfall.

Stu hit a back suplex on Deluca. Evan hit swinging double boots to Stu’s chest in the corner. The commentators noted this almost feels like a 3-on-1. Deluca finally hit a kick to Evan’s chest and some suplexes, but Evan hit a Falcon Arrow. Evan hit a brainbuster on Stu. All the rookies piled on Stu for a nearfall at 7:00. They did a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner, with Stu on the bottom, and he was the only one left standing. He began hitting suplexes on each opponent. Stu put Kaz over his shoulders and hit a backbreaker over the knee for the pin on Jordan. An entertaining showcase for the younger guys.

Stu Grayson defeated Evan Adams, Kaz Jordan, and Johnny Deluca in a four-way at 9:41.

2. “Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy vs. Cecil Nyx and Kristara for the C*4 Tag Team Titles. I’ve always enjoyed how Cecil and Kristara have an ‘over-eager little sister/annoyed big brother” vibe. Doom and Haddy were the unlikely winners in a multi-team match to take the tag titles. Cecil hit a double clothesline, and we’re underway! Kristar entered, and she hit some spin kicks to bald Doom’s thighs, then a spinning leg lariat at 1:00. Doom hit a back suplex for a nearfall. The champs kicked Kristara in a corner and were booed.

Haddy put her in a cross-armbreaker at 4:00. Cecil entered and hit a pump kick on Haddy, mounted him, and repeatedly punched him. Kristara hit a Helluva Kick on Haddy at 6:00, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Cecil hit a suplex on Haddy for a nearfall. Cecil and Kristara hit stereo fisherman suplexes for a nearfall at 7:30. Doom hit a spinning Black Hole Slam on Kristara. Cecil clotheslined himself and Doom to the floor. Meanwhile, Haddy hit Kristara in the face with the title belt and scored the tainted pin on her. Solid match.

Haddy and Dexter Doom defeated Kristara and Cecil Nyx to retain the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 8:42.

3. Joshua Bishop vs. Simon Miller. Sid Vicious-lookalike Bishop recently returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out most of 2025. Simon is the bald Brit who is best known for his “up-up, down-down” YouTube wrestling analysis videos. (I’ve always found his videos to be entertaining but I admittedly am not much of a fan of his in-ring skills.) An intense lockup to open. Standing switches and Bishop playfully slapped Simon’s bald head. Simon dove through the ropes onto Bishop at 2:30, and they brawled at ringside. Bishop slammed Simon onto the ring apron, and he slid a door into the ring.

In the ring, Bishop hit a snap suplex at 4:00, and he kept Miller grounded. They got up and traded punches. Simon hit a Stinger Splash and a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 7:00. Bishop hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 8:30, then a chokeslam for a nearfall. He hit a Razor’s Edge, tossing Miller through the table in the corner, and scored the pin. Solid match.

Josh Bishop defeated Simon Miller at 10:24.

4. A 10-person No. 1 contender’s gauntlet. The way a C*4 gauntlet works is that four people start a match, and when someone is eliminated, someone else enters the match. (I’ve found this style of gauntlet to be really entertaining.)

So, the first four were: the 400-pounder Puf, lumberjack brawler Mathieu St. Jacques, WWE ID prospect Sam Holloway (again, he’s comparable to Matt Morgan), and Northeast-based mat technician Ryan Clancy. Puf and Mathieu brawled on the floor, and Clancy splashed onto them. All four brawled at ringside, then around the room and over by a bar against a back wall. They returned to the ring at 3:30 and kept brawling; no eliminations yet.

Puf put Clancy on his shoulders and spun him, using Ryan’s feet to kick the others. Mathieu speared Puf through a door in the corner and got a nearfall at 5:30 (I thought that was going to be our first pin). Holloway and Mathieu slammed door debris over Puf, and they both pinned him at 5:52. Macrae Martin was No. 5, and he immediately brawled with Holloway, with Macrae hitting a fallaway slam. Holloway hit a uranage on Martin, who rolled to the floor. Holloway hit a Mafia Kick on Clancy; Clancy hit his picture-perfect dropkick and pinned Holloway at 8:36! Sheldon Jean entered as No. 6. Jean and St. Jacques are the heels, and they worked together, beating up Clancy and Martin.

Macrae and Clancy traded forearm strikes, and Ryan hit a clothesline that dropped Macrae. Martin nailed his rebound Spider Kick to the head and pinned Clancy at 12:12. Jimmy Townshend was no. 7; he’s a young kid, I think I’ve seen just once or twice. Macrae got a flash rollup out of nowhere to pin Sheldon at 14:59, and Jean was shocked that just happened. Kevin Blackwood entered at No. 8. However, Sheldon hit Macrae with a chair to the back! Jimmy Townshend climbed on top of Macrae and pinned him at 15:56. Jody Threat joined the match as no. 9, and she hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex on Jimmy!

Kevin and Jody were about to square off, but Mathieu jumped back into the ring and attacked them both. Jody hit him in the head with a chair. Jimmy missed a moonsault, and Kevin immediately hit a German Suplex and a running knee, then a brainbuster to pin Jimmy at 19:14. The final participant (No. 10) was former NXT-UK wrestler Amir Jordan. He hit some Stinger Splashes, then a double Lungblower to the chest. Jody hit a suplex on Amir. Mathieu threw a chair at Jody’s head and pinned her at 21:31, and we’re down to three. Mathieu began hitting forearm strikes on his two smaller opponents, and he hit a double DDT at 23:00.

Amir and Blackwood traded rollups for nearfalls, and Kevin got a pin on Jordan at 24:03! Mathieu immediately hit a chairshot to Kevin’s back. He hit a leaping piledriver onto a folded chair for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops, and Mathieu hit a Spinebuster, then another piledriver onto a folded chair for a believable nearfall at 26:00. St. Jacques pushed more chairs into the ring. Kevin hit his top-rope doublestomp onto Mathieu’s collarbone, slamming him onto the pile of chairs, and got the pin.

Kevin Blackwood won a 10-person gauntlet at 28:15 to become No. 1 contender.

5. Myung-Jae Lee vs. Erick Stevens for the C*4 Underground Title. Again, 43-year-old ROH vet Stevens just returned from a three-year retirement, and he has the size and visible strength advantage. A feeling-out process; I doubt these two have ever met before today. Lee hit some quick armdrag and a headscissors takedown. They brawled to the floor at 2:30, with Erick hitting some loud chops. In the ring, Stevens remained in charge with some loud chops, and he kept the smaller Lee grounded, tied him into a pretzel, and stomped on him.

Stevens hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. Lee fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a running knee at 11:00 and a shotgun dropkick, then a hesitation dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. Lee hit a top-rope flying Meteora (double knees) for a nearfall. Erick powerslammed him into the turnbuckles at 13:30 and hit some running back elbows and a clothesline into the corner. Erick hit a pop-up powerbomb and a vicious Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall. Ouch! Erick set up for a suplex, but Lee got an inside cradle for the flash pin. Good match.

Myung-Jae Lee defeated Erick Stevens to retain the C*4 Underground Title at 15:00 even.

6) Dreya Mitchell, Kacey Diamond, and Kingsley vs. Gabby Forza, Alexa Nicole, and Leah Sparks. Again, Dreya has a basketball background and is an easy comparison to Lash Legend. Kacey always makes me think of Tenille Dashwood, and pink-haired Leah Sparks reminds me of Candace LeRae. This is the debut here for Kingsley, and she sang her way to the ring; her team worked as heels. Kingsley looks a bit like the former Elektra Lopez; I saw her compete once over the WrestleMania weekend of indy shows in Las Vegas. Gabby’s babyface team all wore gnome party hats. The heels stomped on the hats and attacked the babyfaces, and we’re finally underway.

Everyone brawled to the floor, and the tiny Alexa hit a top-rope crossbody block onto all of them. In the ring, Alexa hit a huracanrana on Dreya. Gabby put Dreya on her shoulders and dropped her face-first at 1:30. Kingsley got in, but she wanted to dance rather than fight Gabby. However, Forza put Kingsley on her shoulders, did an airplane spin, and hit a Samoan Drop. Forza slammed teammate Sparks onto Kingsley for a nearfall. Kacey entered and battled Leah Sparks. The heels began working over Leah and worked her over in their corner. Dreya hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 6:00. The babyfaces were yanked off the apron so Leah couldn’t tag out at 8:30.

Gabby finally got a hot tag at 10:00 and hit a series of clotheslines. She put two women on her shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop, and that earned a massive pop. Kacey got in and traded chops with Gabby. Kacey hit a Frankensteiner on Alexa. Dreya hit a big Spinebuster on Gabby at 12:00. Kingsley hit a 619 on Leah. Nicole hit a Lungblower and a piledriver on Kingsley for the pin. Entertaining match.

Gabby Forza, Alexa Nicole, and Leah Sparks defeated Dreya Mitchell, Kacey Diamond, and Kingsley at 13:05.

7. “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. This should be excellent. S&S attacked while The Cranberries’ “Zombie” was still playing, so the crowd booed, as all four brawled. Ku hit a running clothesline on Judas, and he finally removed his vest. S&S worked over Garrini in their corner early on. Garrini hit a release suplex on Williams at 6:00, and he tagged in Ku. Kevin hit a German Suplex on Judas for a nearfall. Garrini hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee on Judas. Travis hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex on Ku.

Judas hit a running knee on Ku for a nearfall. Garrini and Williams each had a submission hold tied on an opponent, but they started slapping each other in the face. Garrini tossed Williams in the air so Ku could hit a hard knee lift to the sternum on Travis for a nearfall at 9:30. Judas hit a senton on Ku, and Williams hit a brainbuster on Ku for a nearfall. Garrini entered and hit a standing powerbomb on Judas, and he set up for a Muscle Buster, but Icarus escaped.

Williams hit a handspring-back-clothesline on Garrini at 11:00 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Williams hit a top-rope superplex on Garrini, and Judas immediately hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. This has been stellar action; they are moving at a frenetic pace. Everyone started hitting jumping knees. Garrini hit a piledriver. ViF hit the running knee-and-brainbuster combo to pin Judas. “What a match!” a commentator shouted, and he’s not wrong.

“Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams at 12:47.

8. Junior Benito vs. Gabriel Fuerza vs. Vaughn Vertigo for the C*4 Title. Former teammates Fuerza and Vertigo have been feuding here all of 2025. Fuerza and Benito pushed heel Vertigo to the floor, then they traded friendly reversals. Benito hit a slingshot senton on Fuerza at 1:30. Vaughn whipped Fuerza into rows of chairs on the floor and jumped back into the ring and stomped on Benito. Vertigo got in the ring and hit an Unprettier on Benito at 4:00. Benito accidentally punched Fuerza. Vaughn hit a half-nelson suplex on Fuerza. Benito hit some quick buttslaps on each opponent.

Fuerza went to tie up Benito’s legs, and he applied a Muta Lock at 7:30. Vaughn hit some European Uppercuts on Fuerza. Fuerza hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Benito for a nearfall at 9:30. Vaughn hit a standing moonsault on Fuerza. Benito hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Vaughn, but he missed a 450 Splash. Someone in a hoodie jumped in the ring and attacked Benito. It was Dreya Mitchell! Vaughn hit a running knee on Benito for a believable nearfall. She slid a door into the ring and helped Vaughn set it up in the corner. Vaughn accidentally speared the ref through the door at 11:30!

Fuerza went for a Lethal Injection, but Vaughn blocked it. Fuerza and Benito hit a Magic Killer team slam on Vaughn! Dreya hopped on the ring apron, but they superkicked her. Fuerza hit a Lethal Injection on Benito, then a jumping piledriver! However, Vaughn hit a running knee before Fuerza could go for a pin. Vaughn went for a Swanton Bomb on Benito, but Junior got his knees up to block it. Junior then hit the 450 Splash on Vaughn for the pin. A really sharp final few minutes.

Junior Benito defeated Vaughn Vertigo and Gabriel Fuerza in a three-way to retain the C*4 Heavyweight Title at 13:35.

* Backstage, Kevin Blackwood walked up to Junior Benito and made it clear he’s a changed (good!) guy now, and he wants to have a clean, one-on-one match against Junior in October. They shook hands, and Kevin walked away as the show came to a close.

Final Thoughts: A solid show; a good show but certainly not my favorite C*4 show, either. Violence is Forever vs. Sinner & Saint was some stellar tag action — it shows that a match doesn’t need to be 20+ minutes to be notably good. So, that takes best match. The main event was really good for second, but that match always felt like it was about the Fuerza-Vertigo feud, and there was just no sense that Benito was in danger of losing his title to either guy. I’ll go with the gauntlet for third, with Stevens-Lee earning honorable mention.

I really like their style of gauntlets: I’ve seen it a few times now, and it works. I’d love to see other promotions adopt a similar match. The action keeps flowing, and it allows time for everyone to get in their signature offense and shine. The opener was fine, and we’ll see if Stu commits to being a gatekeeper here, rather than being heavily involved in the title picture. The show was notably missing Evil Uno — I think it’s the first time I’ve seen a C*4 show without him.