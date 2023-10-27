C*4 Wrestling “Mad Monster Party” results: Vetter’s review of Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and Junior Benito vs. Kevin Blackwood, Dustin Waller, and Kylon King

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Mad Monster Party”

October 20, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario at Preston Event Centre

This show, which was released Tuesday on IWTV, kicks off a ‘new season’ of C*4 Wrestling. This might be my favorite venue for watching indy wrestling, as they always pack this new, well-lit building with maybe 600 fans, and the crowd is always hot. Unfortunately, one of the commentators is almost inaudible at times; the other’s mic worked fine. By releasing the show a few days after it occurred, it allows C*4 to make some light edits, most notably the breaks between matches.

1. Matthieu St. Jacques & Benjamin Tull defeated “Triple Dragon” Puf & Pretty Ricky Wildy and Joshua Bishop & Lufisto and “Philly Marino Experience” Philly Collins & Marino Tenaglia in a four-way tag match at 9:29. Puf wore orange-and-black Halloween outfit; he is so obese I worry for his health when he’s in the ring. Puf and Tull opened. Wildly and Marino traded quicker offense. Bishop entered and hit a Black Hole Slam at 3:30. Suddenly everyone was fighting on the floor. Tenaglia dove onto everyone. Wildy leapt off the top rope onto everyone. Collins hit a top-rope moonsault onto everyone, earning a “holy shit!” chant at 5:00.

Bishop caved in Wildy’s chest with a chop on the floor as everyone is brawling outside the ring. In the ring, Wildly forcibly kissed Lufisto, so Bishop hit Wildly with a door. Wildly kissed Bishop, which stunned Bishop … allowing Puf to spear Bishop through a door set up in the corner of the ring at 7:30. Those four brawled far from the ring. Meanwhile in the ring, St. Jacques hit a sideslam for a nearfall on Tenaglia. PME hit a team leaping Flatliner move on St. Jacques. However, Tull got a rollup with a handful of tights for the pin!

2. Haley Dylan defeated Miley and Kristara in a three-way at 8:51. Miley has long, curly brown hair; I think I’ve seen her once. Haley is the redhead who looks like she’s 16 and she’s a decent heel. Kristara is Black and she wore her LA Lakers purple-and-yellow gear, and she got a nice babyface pop. Haley hit a series of kneelifts to Miley’s chest and they brawled on the floor. In the ring, Kristara hit a spinning heel kick on Haley for a nearfall at 3:30. Haley hit a Diamond Dust stunner on Kristara. Miley hit a top-rope crossbody block on both for a nearfall at 7:30. Kristara hit a nice spin kick for a nearfall.

Haley hit a German Suplex on Kristara. Haley hit a piledriver on Kristara out of the ropes. Haley suddenly began selling a left shoulder injury and the ref bent over and checked on her. Kevin Blackwood snuck in from behind and hit a Death Valley Driver on Miley! Haley jumped to her feet and hit a short-arm clothesline to score the tainted pin on the knocked-out Miley. Solid match. I’ve taken notice of Kristara as one to watch, as there is just a lot of precision to her kicks and moves.

3. London Lightning defeated Amir Jordan at 12:10. Jordan, the former NXT-UK talent, has been competing frequently in Canada this year. His popularity is akin to the Bollywood Boyz. I have been impressed with the young London, who has long black hair and he wore his “PWI 501” T-shirt. Mat reversals early on, and the commentators were impressed with London’s ground game. Amir hit a dropkick at 3:30 and celebrated. London hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, London applied a Sharpshooter and the crowd taunted Amir to tap out, but he eventually reached the ropes at 8:00. Amir hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm shots. They traded rollups. London hit a spinebuster for the pin. The commentators celebrated like this was a big deal for London.

4. Cecil Nyx defeated Jessie V and Derek Dillinger in a three-way at 5:29. Cecil is the heavyset local kid who had a really good underdog match last month against champ Kevin Blackwood. Dillinger also is rotund; think a bigger Taz. Jessie V is taller than both and quite muscular. Cecil hit a back suplex on Dillinger. Jessie picked up Cecil for a chokeslam but he dropped him stomach-first. Dillinger hit a forward Finlay Roll on Jessie. Cecil tried a dive to the floor but Jessie brushed it off. Jessie hit a dive over the top rope onto both! “A man that big should not be able to move like that!” a commentator shouted. I agree!

In the ring, Jessie hit an enzuigiri. Dillinger hit a German Suplex on Jessie, and Cecil speared Dillinger, and they were all down at 4:00. Jessie picked up Cecil off the mat and hit a deadlift powerbomb, then he did one to Dillinger! Impressive show of strength by Jessie V. However, Cecil clotheslined Jessie V to the floor, and he stole the pin on the knocked-out Dillinger. That was a LOT of action in a match that short.

5. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini defeated “Books and Looks” Rodney Matthews & Michael Greyson and James Stone & Vanessa Kraven and Bay City Choir Boys in a four-way tag match at 8:14. Kraven is the six-footer who competed in the first-ever Mae Young Classic. My first time seeing “Books and Looks;” they wore identical sweaters but clearly the guy with long hair is meant to be the good-looking (Matthews) one while the guy with the short hair is a dork. James Stone knocked the book from the dork’s hands and was booed. Stone hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone at 2:30. In the ring, Stone hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Kraven hit a rolling cannonball into the corner at 6:30. Everyone was brawling in and out of the ring. Stone and Ku traded strikes, with Stone nailing a powerslam. ViF hit the Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) for the pin.

6. Franky the Mobster defeated Isaiah Broner at 11:21. Broner is a thick Black man who I’ve compared to Ezekial Jackson or Ahmed Johnson. Franky is white, bald, and has muscles on his muscles. They traded forearm strikes at the bell. A door is already set up in one corner of the ring. They paused, jawed at each other, and traded more forearms. They brawled to the floor and traded chops in front of the fans and they brawled away from ringside. Broner did a gorilla press, dropping Franky into the ring at 4:30. Franky hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Broner hit a slam through a door bridge set up in the ring for a nearfall at 7:00.

Franky hit a spear for a nearfall. Another door was brought into the ring. Broner nailed an F5 slam for a nearfall at 10:00. A heel manager grabbed Broner’s ankle, so Isaiah dragged him into the ring. More heels hopped in the ring and hit Broner over the head with door shards. They hiptossed Isaiah into the door set up in the corner. Franky then hit his chokeslam-style sit-out powerbomb for the tainted pin. Solid big-man match.

7. Alec Price defeated Ichiban, Gringo Loco, and Myung-jae Lee in a four-way at 12:25. Lee is the young South Korean native on this roster and I’ve been impressed with him; he recently had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance on AEW TV. Price carried is IWTV title belt and he’s a heel here. It doesn’t appear that Ichiban has his Wrestling Open title belt. The three babyfaces opened by hitting stereo superkicks on the lone heel, Price. Price and Loco traded fast reversals. Loco hit a fallaway slam at 1:30. Ichiban hit a huracarana on Loco. Price nailed a half-nelson suplex on Lee, then he hit his series of kneestrikes, then a Saito Suplex.

Lee nailed a Frankensteiner and shotgun dropkick on Price at 5:00, then a top-rope missile dropkick. Loco hit an enzuigiri. Ichiban entered and hit an enzuigiri on Loco. Price nailed a rebound lariat for a nearfall on Ichiban. Loco nailed a top-rope Spanish Fly on Price. Ichiban and Lee hit stereo dives onto Price and Loco at 7:00. Ichiban and Lee hopped to their feet and traded forearms, then kicks and they both went down. Ichiban hit a handspring-elbow into the corner and a dive to the floor on one side of the ring, then another dive on the other side. In the ring, Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall, but Loco made the save at 9:00.

Ichiban and Loco fought on the top rope, but Loco shoved him to the mat. Price hit a top-rope doublestomp onto Ichiban. Loco hit a fadeaway stunner of Price, then a flip dive onto everyone on the floor. This has been insanely good. Ichiban hit a second-rope Poison Rana on Loco, then a tornado DDT. Lee hit a doublestomp on Ichiban’s back, then a running knee to the chin. However, Price nailed the Surprise Kick/step-up mule kick to pin Lee. Fantastic.

8. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated Matthieu St. Jacques and Benjamin Tullto win the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tag Team Tournament at 9:44. Obviously, St. Jacques and Tull have had more time to rest since their first-round match, and they attacked ViF as they walked to the ring. They all brawled at ringside, then around the floor. They finally got into the ring at 2:30, with Mattieu hitting a snap suplex on Garrini. Garrii nailed a flying back forearm at 5:30. Tull hit a Swanton, then a swinging Sidewalk Slam for a nearfall at 7:30. Matthieu hit a low blow on Ku. Tull hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock on Garrini for a nearfall. A door was set up in the corner of the ring. ViF hit the Chasing the Dragon kick-and-piledriver combo onto the door for the pin. Solid brawl.

* Quick backstory: Junior Benito has emerged as the No. 1 contender for Kevin Blackwood’s C*4 Title, so the main event serves as a bit of a preview of that match, which will take place in November!

9. Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and Junior Benito defeated Kevin Blackwood and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King at 18:17. Benito usually teams with Macrae Martin; I haven’t heard why he is absent here. MG carried their IWTV Tag Title belts. Blackwood is the only one of these six to get booed. Uno and Kylon opened. Blackwood and Stu entered at 2:00 and traded more intense reversals and Stu nailed a decapitating clothesline. Benito entered at 4:00 to face Waller, with Junior hitting a splash for a nearfall. The commentators (correctly) talked about how Miracle Generation vs. Fresh Air is becoming a traveling feud that can be seen in multiple promotions.

Blackwood hit a stiff kick to Uno’s spine at 7:30, and Kevin’s team began working over Uno in their corner. Stu finally made the hot tag at 10:30 and he hit a series of German Suplexes, then a double back suplex on MG. Uno hit a swinging Flatliner on Waller. Stu hit a Lionsault on Kylon and suddenly everyone was down at 12:00. Blackwood and Benito tagged in for their teams and they traded stiff forearm strikes. Benito nailed a superkick. Benito nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Haley Dylan suddenly appeared and grabbed Junior’s ankle as he climbed the ropes! Blackwood hit a top-rope dive to the floor on everyone. In the ring, Blackwood hit a Death Valley Driver on Junior for a nearfall at 14:00.

Kylon hit a top-rope superplex, Waller hit a Mamba Splash, and Blackwood hit a top-rope doublestomp to Benito’s chest for a nearfall. Uno hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Benito hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall, but Haley pulled the ref from the ring. In the ring, Haley hit a low blow uppercut on Benito, allowing Blackwood to get a nearfall at 16:30. We have a new referee now. Benito’s team beat on Blackwood, but Haley helped pull him from the ring. Benito nailed a top-rope 450 Splash on King for the pin, while Blackwood and Haley headed to the back, making no effort to break up the pin. The announcers speculated that Junior Benito might beat Kevin Blackwood for the C*4 title. Very good match.

Final Thoughts: The C*4 shows are so good, largely because of the enthusiastic crowds, plus a nice mix of homegrown talent and some top indy names they rotate in. I’ll personally go with the four-way featuring Gringo Loco for best match, with the main event a close second place, and the tag finale a distant third. I didn’t ‘love’ the undercard here today, but nothing was really bad, either. London Lighting is definitely one to watch. There were some mediocre tag teams between the eight in that mini-tournament, but in the end, the right team (Violence is Forever) was put over.