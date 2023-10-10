AEW Dynamite results (10/10): Powell’s live review of Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW International Title, Jay White vs. Hangman Page, Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Title Tuesday” (Episode 210)

Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

Aired live October 10, 2023 on TBS

AEW Dynamite Buy-In Pre-Show

-Renee Paquette and RJ City hosted the pre-show from the entrance ramp. Yes, City mentioned Tony Khan’s birthday less than a minute into the show, so hopefully you took the under. Paquette touted that Dynamite would have a ten-minute overrun and called it one of the most important night for Dynamite.

-The broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their desk on the stage. Schiavone touted that the first 30 minutes of Dynamite would be commercial-free, and Excalibur once again mentioned the ten-minute overrun.

-Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions for the pre-show match. Minoru Suzuki came out first followed by Eddie Kingston.

1. Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. Rick Knox was the referee. Kingston immediately lowered the straps on his singlet. Suzuki gave Kingston the first chop and smirked in response before throwing one of his own. The chops continued while Jay Lethal and the rest of his crew were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor.

Kingston threw a series of rapid fire chops in the corner,. Suzuki got pissed and walked into the chips, then backed into the corner. Suzuki fired up again and walked forward into more chops. Suzuki tried to throw a chop of his own, but Kingston put him down with an exploder suplex. Suzuki came back and threw two kicks at a seated Kingston, who sat up for a pop. Suzuki threw another kick to the chest of Kingston and then covered him for a two count.

Excalibur said Dynamite will open with comments from TNT Champion Christian Cage. In the ring, Suzuki laughed at Kingston after taking elbow strikes. Suzuki threw a series of punches that dropped Kingston. Schiavone questioned how many pinning predicaments there had been. One of his co-hosts jokingly asked if Jim Ross was on the broadcast.

Suzuki set up for his Gotch-style piledriver, but Kingston backdropped him. Kingston dropped Suzuki with a spinning back fist and got a two count. Kingston connected with a second spinning back fist, but this time Suzuki kicked out at one. Both men got to their feet and stuck their tongues out. Suzuki ducked a spinning back fist, but then Kingston connected with another. Kingston hit a Northern Lights Bomb and then scored the pin…

Eddie Kingston defeated Minoru Suzuki in 10:45 to retain the ROH Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

After the match, Lethal’s crew were shown watching the match again. In the ring, Kingston got to his feet while an “Eddie” chant broke out. Suzuki dropped off the apron to the floor, and then pulled himself up and entered the ring. Suzuki spoke to Kingston and then applauded. Suzuki chopped Kingston, who returned the favor, and then they hugged. Kingston raised Suzuki’s arm and then had the referee do the same. Kingston went to the broadcast table and told viewers to watch Dynamite…

Powell’s POV: This was exactly what one would expect from these two with chops, chops, and more chops. The live crowd enjoyed it.

-Paquette and City stood on the stage. Paquette told City not to tell Kingston that he’s one of her favorites. A playful Kingston snuck up behind them for a moment and then headed to the back while they went back to pushing the Dynamite matches.

-Tony Khan was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the backstage area. Khan announced that Jon Moxley was not medically cleared for his match against Rey Fenix. Khan announced that Fenix would still defend his title. Hook and Orange Cassidy entered the picture. Hook said Cassidy never got the rematch and should get the title shot. Khan agreed. “I guess,” Cassidy replied. Khan started to say that if Cassidy was unsure, but Cassidy cut him off and said he would take the match. Cassidy wished Khan a happy birthday.

Powell’s POV: It sucks that Moxley still isn’t cleared, but I’m all for Cassidy getting a shot at the title he made matter.

-Paquette and City ran through the Dynamite lineup to close the pre-show.

AEW Dynamite Television Show

[Hour One] Christian Cage stood in the production truck and said it would be fine with him if Swerve Strickland became his top contender because he left a bad taste in his mouth by losing the tag team match at Wembley Stadium. Cage said a little birdie told him that Bryan Danielson fancies himself as the best wrestler in the world, but the TNT Title says otherwise. He also said Luchasaurus would take down Adam Copeland and threatened to be at ringside. Cage took credit for the first 30-minutes of the show being commercial-free and then told “one of you assholes” in the truck to start the show…

The Dynamite opening aired while Excalibur checked in on commentary and was joined by Taz and Tony Schiavone… Entrances for the opening match took place with Bryan Danielson coming out first. Swerve Strickland was accompanied by Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, and a dancing Prince Nana, but only Nana accompanied him to ringside…

1. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Bryan Danielson to become No. 1 contender to the TNT Championship. Excalibur emphasized that the first 30 minutes-plus would be commercial-free. Both men ended up on the apron and exchanged chops. Danielson kicked Swerve’s hand to stop him from holding on to the top rope. Serve ran Danielson’s back into the post and then slammed him on the apron.

Back in the ring, Swerve performed a powerslam and then picked up Danielson and put him right back down with a brainbuster. Swerve put his knees on Danielson’s chest while covering him for a two count. Swerve went up top and went for a 450 splash, but Danielson put his knees up. Swerve rolled to the floor. Danielson hit him with a flying knee from the apron.

Once both men were back in the ring, Danielson threw a series of kicks at the kneeling Swerve and nailed him with the finale kick before covering him for a near fall. Swerve came back with a kick to Danielson’s ribs. Danielson rolled to the floor. Swerve teased a dive and instead flipped onto his feet while Danielson returned to the ring. Danielson went for a suicide dive, but Swerve caught him with a shot from the floor. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Swerve tied up Daneilson in a tree of woe outside the ring and then went up top and double stomped him, causing Danielson to tumble to the floor. Back in the ring, Swerve caught Danielson on the ropes and set up for a superplex, but Danielson slipped under him and crotched him on the top turnbuckle. Danielson executed a back suplex from the top rope and then sold his ribs again.

Danielson got to his feet and grabbed the arms of Swerve before stomping his head with kicks and knees. Danielson put Swerve in the LeBell Lock. Swerve teased tapping and reached for the ropes, but Danielson hooked his arm. Swerve reached the bottom rope with his foot to break the hold. Danielson performed a dropkick in the corner. He set up for another, but he dropped to the mat and held his ribs. Swerve hit Danielson with a House Call kick and then hit him with a top rope double stomp for a great near fall.

Swerve caught Danielson holding onto the ropes in the corner and then flipped him into a slam and covered him for a two count. Prince Nana removed his crown and jacket and then climbed on the apron and distracted the referee. Swerve picked up the crown to use as a weapon, but Hangman Page showed up and took the crown away. Danielson went for a Busaiku Knee, but Swerve saw him coming and rolled him into a pin for a two count. Danielson followed up with a Busaiku Knee and scored the clean pin…

Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland in 16:10 to become No. 1 contender to the TNT Championship.

Powell’s POV: A hot match to open the show. Danielson going over was expected, as he’ll now challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Title on Saturday’s AEW Collision. That said, Swerve takes too many losses for a guy who has main event upside.

A Samoa Joe video package aired… Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Don Callis) vs. Chris Jericho. Hobbs put Jericho down with a spinebuster and got a close near fall in the opening minute of the match. Hobbs continued to dominate Jericho while Callis encouraged him to punish Jericho. Hobbs charged Jericho in the corner, but Jericho moved, causing Hobbs to crash and burn. Jericho put Hobbs down with a Codebreaker for a close near fall.

Hobbs came right back and performed another spinebuster. Hobbs talked smack to Jericho, who then came back and clipped the knee of Hobbs. Jericho put Hobbs in the Walls of Jericho. Hobbs escaped and then powerslammed Jericho to the mat and covered him for another close near fall. Hobbs picked up Jericho and gave him another powerslam. Hobbs looked at the referee and then down at Jericho before putting his knee over Jericho’s face and getting the clean pinfall.

Powerhouse Hobbs beat Chris Jericho in 7:15.

After the match, Hobbs picked up Jericho and gave him another powerslam. Schiavone noted that Hobbs hit Jericho with six spinebusters during the match. Excalibur said Kenny Omega was not cleared to travel after he took a beating from Hobbs last week…

Powell’s POV: A great win for Hobbs, who dominated Jericho for the majority of the match. There should be no rush to give Jericho his win back. Hopefully the time is finally here for Hobbs to get a sustained pushed.

A video aired with Adam Cole using his scooter for his bad leg while standing outside with a wheelchair bound Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Cole said he really needed to get his surgery and asked Strong what else he needed to do. Strong had Cole mow his lawn. Once he was finished, Cole said he had to leave and change his shirt. Strong said he had something in the house for Cole.

They cut to Cole sitting on the couch wearing a “Neck Strong” t-shirt while seated on a couch with Taven and Strong, who had a stuffed giraffe. Cole said he thought it was weird that Strong’s house had no cell service nor a television so he could watch Dynamite and see what MJF was doing. Strong said television is the devil. Cole said he was going to leave to have surgery. Strong yelled “Adam” and told him he just needed one more thing…

Powell’s POV: Another video with Cole doing manual labor for Strong while Taven and Bennett stand by. I didn’t care for last week’s video and this wasn’t any better. Cole looks like a dope for not just saying no. And what’s up with Cole’s ridiculously long wait for surgery? Weird.

Entrances for the AEW International Championship match took place…

3. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. The broadcast team reiterated that Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to challenge for the championship, yet was not medically cleared. A few minutes into the match, Cassidy leapt from the ropes and put Fenix down with a DDT.

Cassidy followed up with another DDT for a near fall. Cassidy set up for the Orange Punch, but Fenix cut him off. Fenix performed a somersault and then sold back pain. Cassidy hit him with Beach Break for a near fall. Cassidy followed up with an Orange Punch and then hooked him in the Mousetrap and scored the pin…

Orange Cassidy defeated Rey Fenix in 4:40 to win the AEW International Championship.

After the match, Penta El Zero Miedo came out and checked on his brother with Abrahantes. Confetti shot off for Cassidy’s title win. Hook, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero came out to celebrate with Cassidy…

Powell’s POV: I like the call to put the belt back on Cassidy. It obviously sets up a rematch between him and Moxley once Moxley is healthy.

The screen switched to black and white while RJ City interviewed “Timeless” Toni Storm on the backstage interview set. She set up her “silent film” that aired during a picture-in-picture break. She acted manic while inside a house and then they cut to a full-screen break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A very creative way to keep viewers engaged during a PIP break. Much like Sammy Guevara’s card gimmick, Storm’s movie keeps me more engaged than a match that I know won’t end a break.

Wardlow stormed to the ring while his opponent Matt Sydal was already in the ring…

4. Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal. Wardlow drove a shoulder into Sydal in the corner and then hit him with four powerbombs. Referee Aubrey Edwards stepped in and called off the match…

Wardlow defeated Matt Sydal via ref stoppage in 0:50.

Wardlow left the ring and walked through the crowd while making his exit…

Powell’s POV: A repeat of last week with Wardlow destroying his opponent without playing to the fans before, during, or after the match

Backstage, Paquette checked on Chris Jericho, who was being treated by a trainer. Daniel Garcia showed up and asked how he was doing. Matt Menard showed up and asked Garcia what he was doing. Garcia said he was checking on someone that they cared about. Menard said he had enough and added that they are better than this. Menard stormed off. Garcia looked at Jericho and then walked away…

Hangman Page made his entrance. Bullet Club Gold followed with Jay White walking while Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn drove tricycles…

5. Jay White (w/Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Hangman Page. Page was getting the better of White heading into an early PIP break. [C]

[Hour Two] Page sold a left knee injury. He clutched it again at ringside, but then powerbombed White on the apron. Back inside the ring, White elbowed the bad knee and then sent Page face first into the corner. White picked up Page and dropped the bad knee on the apron heading into a PIP break. [C]

Page went to the apron to set up for his Buckshot Lariat finisher, but White caught him and performed a dragon screw leg whip over the ropes. White pulled Page up to the ropes where they fought for position. Page got the better of it and dropped White face first on the top turnbuckle, and then White tumbled to the floor.

Page climbed slowly up to the top rope and performed a moonsault onto White at ringside. Page rolled White back inside the ring while a “Cowboy Shit” chant broke out. Page set up for his finisher again, but White stayed on the other side of the ring. Page returned to the ring and was put down with a Flatliner.

Page came back with a clothesline and went to the apron again. Page attempted a Buckshot Lariat, but he sold knee pain when he landed on his feet. Page was able to hit a Deadeye for a near fall. White’s sidekicks distracted the referee while Prince Nana showed up and tried to hit Page with his crown, but Page stuffed it. White rolled up Page and pinned him.

Jay White defeated Hangman Page in 16:35.

Afterward, Page limped while chasing Nana to the back.

Powell’s POV: The cheap finish to the quality match was disappointing, but it’s easier to stomach given that we had clean finishes in the opening match and in the Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho match.

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his entrance and said Jay White had his title match and demanded that he give him his AEW World Championship belt back. White, who had the belt draped over his shoulder, said they didn’t want to hear more from MJF, they wanted to hear from “JAY.” He was greeted by “Shut the f— up” chants. White said he was going to say yes to MJF until the crowd was rude.

MJF said White doesn’t give a damn about anyone else and will use and abuse people. MJF said that he and White know deep down that White couldn’t give less of a shit about the three guys he was with. MJF said he wakes up every day and tries to be a better man. He said it’s hard and he hates it, but it’s working because he can look in the mirror without punching his reflection and he’s earned the respect of the fans.

MJF said there are two things he cares about. He said Adam Cole is one and added that he needs two surgeries. MJF said the other is the title belt that White stole from him. MJF said winning the AEW World Championship makes you the best f—ing wrestler in the world (he was censored).

MJF said he knows how talented White is and he’s sure that someday he will join the exclusive club of being the AEW World Champion. MJF said that day is not today. He told White to dig deep, be a man, show some dignity and respect to the sport, AEW, and the fans by giving back the title that he has not earned. Austin Gunn cracked up.

White mocked MJF for asking him to give the title back. White told MJF that he has to earn it when they meet at the Full Gear pay-per-view. White said MJF will try and fail. White said that MJF could just come down and take the title if he can’t wait. He said MJF doesn’t have Adam Cole or any friends. He said that if MJF could find three people who could tolerate and team with him to face the Bang Bang Gang, then maybe he’d get his title back.

Robinson took the mic and said he heard through the grapevine that there’s a Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal. Robinson said he would whoop MJF’s ass, win the battle royal, and take his ring. Robinson held up a role of quarters that had “Friedman” written on it. Robinson threatened to break MJF’s jaw with the roll of quarters. MJF got upset and called Robinson a piece of shit before heading to the back while Excalibur recalled MJF’s high school story about being mocked with quarters…

Powell’s POV: It was nice to hear MJF get back to being more serious as opposed to doing his comedy schtick with fan participation. There’s certainly a place for the comedy at times, but he had been leaning too far in that direction as of late.

The second act of Toni Storm’s solent movie was labeled “Lover’s Lament” and featured her acting strange in her home. A caption read that she was needed on the set…

Entrances for the AEW Women’s Championship match took place…

6. Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship. Saraya brought her stupid spray paint can to the ring with her, but she was not accompanied by Ruby Soho. Rather, a masked production worker tried to spray the paint at Shida, who unmasked the person and revealed her to be Soho. Shida sprayed the paint in Shida’s face.

Toni Storm ran out and beat Soho with her shoes and then dumped her over the barricade. Shida was baffled by this and Saraya ended up hitting her from behind heading into another PIP break. [C]

Later, Saraya caught Shida with a superkick after Shida jumped from the ropes. Saraya followed up with a DDT for a near fall. Saraya grabbed Shida’s kendo stick from the corner. Referee Paul Turner took the kendo stick and cleared it from the ring. Meanwhile, Saraya used her spray paint on Shida, yet only got a near fall. The crowd chanted “Holy Shida” after she was able to kick out multiple times.

Saraya set up for a suplex, but Shida countered into a falcon arrow. Saraya rolled Shita into a pin for a two count, and then Shida reversed the rollup and got the three count.

Hikaru Shida defeated Saraya in 11:20 to win the AEW Women’s Championship.

Excalibur noted that Shida was the first three-time AEW Women’s Champion while confetti was shot off. Shida celebrated her win

Powell’s POV: As much as I hate the spray paint spots, Shida kicking out after Saraya sprayed the paint on her face was good for a big pop. The crowd was really behind Shida and popped big for the title change.

Excalibur announced that Chris Jericho had been taken to a nearby hospital due to the injuries he suffered during his match against Powerhouse Hobbs. Tony Schiavone said he’d been told by Tony Khan that over 50,000 AEW toys would be donated to Toys For Tots courtesy of the toy company, TBS, and Khan…

Excalibur listed the following matches for AEW Rampage: Gates of Agony vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Brother Zay, and Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta…

Excalibur hyped Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson for the TNT Title for AEW Collision…

The following matches were announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite: The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale for a match against MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on October 25…

Excalibur hyped Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus as coming up next…

Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita stood on the backstage interview set. Callis said he asked for ten minutes to talk about it being a big night for the Callis Family and he was denied. They cut to a PIP break while Callis and Takeshita held up Guevara-like cards that boasted about Hobbs and noted that Guevara will return…

MJF was interviewed by Paquette in the backstage area. MJF said he wasn’t in the mood for the interview. He said he just wanted to call Adam Cole. Paquette accepted this and exited the scene. MJF called Cole, who said he was still at Roderick Strong’s house because he needed his help. MJF said he needed Cole’s help. Cole indicated that the cell service was bad and then the call dropped.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn showed up. Caster said the three of them would team with MJF, who stormed away. Gunn asked Caster who he was to volunteer their services. He also asked what was up with Caster’s obsessions with MJF. Caster said they came up together and MJF is his friend. Caster also said he likes it when MJF plays hard to get…

Christian Cage and Luchaaurus made their entrance for the main event. Cage took the mic once they were inside the ring and said that unlike the Kansas City Chiefs, he didn’t need any help to get his ring. Cage mocked Adam Copeland for “taking some ragtag group, dress them up like it’s Halloween, and convince them they are tough guys.” Cage said Copeland tried to be their leader. Copeland said he’s the father to his guys and that’s the difference.

Cage recalled Copeland trying to put their team back together. He said that same sentiment wasn’t there when he was being held back while Copeland was being pushed to the moon. Cage asked Copeland where his tag team aspirations were then. Cage said Copeland’s career is on a downward slope, while his is rising to new heights. Cage said Copeland needs him, but he doesn’t need Copeland.

Cage said he can’t blame Copeland for being a fan. He said he has a lot of fans around the world and knows that Copeland’s wife Beth is a huge fan. Cage said he was bored with it, so he would have his righthand of destruction take care of Copeland. Cage said Copeland’s daughters would be taken care of. “Put some clean sheets on the bed because your new father is coming home, girls,” Cage said.

Adam Copeland’s music hit and he charged the ring. Cage fled to ringside. Copeland went face to face with Luchasaurus. Nick Wayne reached in the ring and grabbed Copeland’s legs. Luchasaurus put Copeland down with a big boot. Once Copeland stood up, Luchasaurus clotheslined the back of his neck. The referee checked on Copeland, who recovered and indicated he still wanted the match…

7. Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus (w/Christian Cage, Nick Wayne). Luchasaurus performed a tombstone piledriver on Copeland for a two count. Cage was shown watching the match while sitting in a chair on the stage. Luchasaurus dominated the opening minutes of the match.

[Overrun] Copeland was down on the floor heading into another PIP break. [C] Wayne shoved Copeland into the ring post. Luchasaurus set up the ring steps and indicated that he wanted to chokeslam Copleland, who came back with a DDT from the apron to the floor.

Back in the ring, Copeland got Luchasaurus seated on the top turnbuckle and threw ten punches at him. Copeland performed a superplex. Both men stayed down while Excalibur worked in a plug for “Ricky and Morty” returning. Copeland set up in the corner. Cage walked toward the ring.

Wayne wedged a chair between the ropes. Copeland went for a spear that Luchasaurus leapt over, causing Copeland to crash into the chair. Luchasaurus chokeslammed Copeland and covered him for a near fall. Copeland ducked a clothesline to the back of his neck and then both men caught one another with big boots to the face.

Copeland wanted to spear Luchasaurus through the ropes and onto the steps set up on the floor, but Luchasaurus stuffed it. Copeland put Luchasaurus down and then ran the apron, jumped onto the steps, and speared Luchasaurus on the floor.

Copeland got Luchasaurus back inside the ring and then set up for his spear. Wayne distracted the referee. Cage ran to the ring and tried to hit Copeland with his title belt, but Copeland took it and hit Luchasaurus from behind with it. Copeland tossed the belt back to Cage, making the referee and Luchasaurus question whether Cage hit Luchasaurus. Copeland speared and then pinned Luchasaurus.

Adam Copeland defeated Luchasaurus in roughly 15:00.

After the match, Wayne chop blocked Copeland and then he and Luchasaurus put the boots to him. Bryan Danielson ran out and hit Cage from behind and then entered the ring and tried to help Copeland. Danielson was outnumbered by the heels.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta ran out and helped Danielson and Copeland. Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun ran out with Prince Nana to help the heels. Danielson put Cage in the LeBell Lock and held it while Copeland speared Wayne. Copeland watched while Cage tapped repeatedly to Danielson’s finishing hold…

Powell’s POV: Man, this show is chaotic and tough to keep up with. Anyway, I like that Copeland didn’t just plow through Luchasaurus in his first AEW match. The monster looked strong against Copeland and dominated the bulk of the offense. The post match angle was obviously meant to set up Danielson challenging Cage for the TNT Title on Saturday’s AEW Collision. That said, I’m just not a fan of this back and forth tweener stuff with the Blackpool Combat Club. I know that the guys involved love their faction, but I continue to feel that everyone other than Yuta would be better off on their own.

I haven’t seen a second of NXT yet, so I can’t compare the two shows. But it is interesting that Dynamite was able to capitalize on signing released WWE wrestlers while the two shows were going head-to-head, whereas they had the straight forward pro wrestling show tonight, while NXT loaded up their show with main roster stars. This was a good show overall and I’m anxious to see if NXT also delivered.

I will have more to say about Dynamite in my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below. And be sure to check out John Moore’s review of NXT via the main page if you haven’t done so already.