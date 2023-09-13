AEW Dynamite results (9/13): Powell’s live review of Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in the Grand Slam tournament final for a shot at the AEW World Title, Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill for the AEW International Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 206)

Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

Aired live September 13, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions for the opening match. Hometown boy Jon Moxley made his entrance through the crowd, and then Big Bill made a standard entrance with Ricky Starks…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill (w/Ricky Starks) for the AEW International Championship. Bill got the better of Moxley early and booted him to ringside. Taz said Moxley and Bill were once friends who lived together. Starks worked in a cheap shot at ringside while the referee was distracted. Bill sent Moxley into a ringside table heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Moxley was a bloody mess coming out of the break. Moxley superplexed Bill. Moxley fired up and then walked into a Bossman Slam, which led to a two count for Bill. Moxley tried to choke out Bill, who stood up and backed into the corner to break the hold.

Moxley responded with a cutter. Bill exited the ring. Moxley went up top, but Starks tripped him up and Moxley was crotched on the top rope. Bill hit Moxley with a big boot and got a near fall.

Bryan Danielson ran out and attacked Starks at ringside. Danielson battered Starks with punches. Meanwhile, Moxley rolled up a distracted Bill for a two count. Starks sent Danielson crashing into the ring steps. Bill chokeslammed Moxley and got a close near fall.

Bill flipped off the fans in response to their Moxley chant. Moxley caught Bill in a triangle. Bill tried and failed to power up Moxley and then tapped out.

Jon Moxley defeated Big Bill in 11:25 to retain the AEW International Championship.

After the match, Bill and Starks attacked Moxley and Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli ran out and tried to power up Bill, who slipped away on the apron. Bill grabbed Castagnoli by the throat. Castagnoli slipped away and hit Bill with a European uppercut. Bill and Starks made their exit…

Powell’s POV: A nice match with Moxley in hometown babyface mode while facing the bigger heel. I thought AEW might flip Starks babyface now that CM Punk is gone, but he was definitely a heel during this match.

Renee Paquette tried to interview Roderick Strong, who was accompanied by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on the backstage interview set. Adam Cole interrupted and told Strong that he felt facing Samoa Joe with a neck injury was a big mistake. Strong said he would beat Joe and then go on to become AEW World Champion “because I’m a wrestling legend”…

Excalibur narrated highlights of Konosuke Takeshita beating Kenny Omega twice in eight days…

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced Don Callis, who came out with Takeshita. There was another covered painting set up inside the ring.