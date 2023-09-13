NXT TV rating for Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 850,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from last week’s 673,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. Becky Lynch’s appearance provided a big boost. For comparison sake, last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with 887,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the key demo. The September 13, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 728,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.