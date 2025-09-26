WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Championship match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship
-Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James vs. Michin and B-Fab
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center.
