WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Championship match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James vs. Michin and B-Fab

Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center.